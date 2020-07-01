5 WWE Superstars who are better off staying as heels

These WWE Superstars are best suited to remain as heels.

These Superstars have achieved a lot of success being a heel in WWE.

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Miz is great at getting people to hate him.

WWE and pro wrestling, in general, are full of different types of performers. We have the ultimate babyfaces that always do the right thing. There are also anti-heroes, like CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who are were cheered because they spoke the truth and stood up for themselves in the face of adversity.

And then we have the dastardly heels. Some are monster heels like Braun Strowman, initially was upon his debut. There are also cowardly ones that get others to do their work but then run away or cower when faced with the repercussions of their actions.

Not every performer in WWE and other companies can pull off either character. Superstars like Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Asuka are Superstars who have pulled off the heel and face personas well during their time in WWE.

But there are also several Superstars in WWE that are just better at the heel side of things. These five WWE Superstars should always remain heel due to their character and actions.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a fixture in WWE for so long that some fans will cheer for him no matter what he does. He doesn't change much of his presentation from when he is a heel or a face. I've written about this before, but the main thing that changes for Orton when he is a heel or face is the people he feuds with.

For many reasons, however, Orton is better suited to always be a heel. He's been criticized in promos for being born into the business and not having the desire that some like Edge has. Part of his heel persona has been to admit that those accusations are correct because he's just naturally gifted as a WWE performer.

Advertisement

But that's not the only reason why The Viper is better suited to remain a bad guy. Even his monikers like the Apex Predator or Legend Killer is better suited for his heel persona. Heels try to make their names off others sometimes, and that is precisely what Orton did as the Legend Killer.

Like The Viper, he could strike at any time, even when backed into the corner. His recent actions against Edge and Christian just reiterate why he should always be a bad guy. Orton is just so naturally gifted at stalking and tormenting people. He should continue to do that until he retires.

1 / 5 NEXT