5 WWE Superstars whose positions on WrestleMania cards drastically declined in a year

WrestleMania is hands down the biggest wrestling show of the year. Making it to WrestleMania is a big feat in itself. Winning a major match at the mega event is even bigger.

A long list of WWE Superstars have been featured on the WrestleMania card over the the past 36 years. Very few of them have managed to compete in big matches at the event on a continuous basis. Many superstars tasted the main event glory at WrestleMania before falling to the bottom of the card a year later.

In the following list, we will take a look at the five biggest ever WrestleMania drop-offs.

#5 The Undertaker (WrestleMania 18 to WrestleMania 19)

The Undertaker was wrestling under his biker persona during the early 2000s. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made his return to WWE several months before WrestleMania 18 and kicked off a feud with The Deadman on the road to the event. The Undertaker was 9-0 at WrestleMania at the time.

The two WWE legends squared off in a bloody brawl that lasted almost 20 minutes. Flair gave everything he had to try and beat The Phenom. In the end, it was The Undertaker who managed to come out on top once again. With this win, the streak reached an impressive 10-0.

WWE didn't have much for The Undertaker to do as WrestleMania 19 approached. He was feuding with Big Show at the time. A-Train got involved soon after and The Undertaker found an ally in Nathan Jones. The Undertaker was set to compete in a tag team match at WrestleMania but plans were changed at the last moment. This was due to WWE fearing Jones wasn't good enough for the spot.

The Undertaker competed in a Handicap match against the two behemoths and extended his streak to 11-0. It was one of the most underwhelming matches of the night.

