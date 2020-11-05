5 WWE Superstars who borrowed ring gear from other wrestlers

While WWE move sets and gimmicks are obviously very important, so are Superstars’ attires.

Let’s say, for example, that Drew McIntyre still wore his shiny 3MB gear upon his return to WWE in 2017. Would he be the success that he is today? Perhaps, but his change in appearance certainly helped legitimize him as one of WWE’s top Superstars.

The same can be said for Bray Wyatt. His original WWE look as Husky Harris – black trunks and no shirt – would never have worked for his Eater of Worlds gimmick.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars had very hectic schedules. With so much traveling to do, it was inevitable that some luggage and certain items of clothing were going to go missing along the way.

When that has happened, WWE Superstars have had to ask another roster member if they can borrow their gear for a match. Some Superstars have also been known to wear someone else’s attire as part of a storyline or untelevised segment after a show.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that WWE Superstars borrowed someone else’s ring gear.

#5 Ruby Riott borrowed Kalisto’s kick pads (WWE live event)

Ruby Riott's story featured on a WWE Network show

Ruby Riott formed The Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in November 2017. The trio made an instant impact on WWE SmackDown and began feuding with the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on WWE Network show Story Time (season four, episode three), Riott recalled that she encountered a problem shortly after her WWE debut.

Both Riott and Morgan lost their bags ahead of a WWE live event. They thought they could salvage the situation by buying new gear that they could wear in their match. However, Morgan lost the key to their car, which contained their clothes.

Both women had to wear black leggings and their own merchandise for their match, while Riott even borrowed kick pads from Kalisto.

“We ended up having to wrestle in tennis shoes, our black leggings, Riott Squad t-shirts, and I always wear kick pads, so I had to ask Kalisto for his kick pads and I had to turn them inside out so they weren’t super bright on my legs.”

Early on in the match, Riott realized that her leggings were not ideal for wrestling.

“Within the first two minutes of the match, my black leggings split. And I was like [shock sound], and I look down and I just see this little rip.”

Riott said she was genuinely panicking throughout the match in case the leggings fully split. Fortunately, that did not happen and she was able to make it through the rest of the match.