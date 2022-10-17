Drew McIntyre and 4 WWE superstars who should never lose to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been regarded as the biggest force in WWE for nearly two decades. He has put down the biggest names in sports entertainment to remain a dominant force in the company.

Consecutive losses at the hands of Roman Reigns have not affected his star power in the ring. Meanwhile, a win over Lesnar has even helped powerhouses like Bobby Lashley gain more value.

The Beast Incarnate may be in the twilight of his career. However, he is still performing at a hundred percent and makes sporadic appearances to put on some big matches for the company.

Lesnar still has a few matches left in him. He could be called upon to face some current superstars who are the future of the company. While most fans love to see Lesnar rip apart his opponents and pick up big wins, it's time he prepares to pass on the torch to the next big thing in the company.

With that said, there are a few top stars who could benefit from a win over Brock Lesnar. Some of them should never lose to The Beast Incarnate, as a loss would shatter their value as the top names in the company.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who should never lose in a match against Brock Lesnar.

#5. Drew McIntyre has already defeated The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar has helped boost Drew McIntyre's value in WWE

Drew McIntyre's return to WWE in 2017 saw him become one of the most dominant superstars in the company. The Scottish Warrior has worked hard on his physique and wrestling skills to become one of the faces of the company.

McIntyre came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble. He eliminated Lesnar from the match with Ricochet's help and won the Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania 36, The Scottish Warrior delivered three Claymores to The Beast Incarnate to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

McIntyre hasn't looked back since the creative team gave him several top matches. He hasn't faced Lesnar again but hopes to take on The Beast Incarnate once again.

"I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience," McIntyre said on The Bump.

If the two superstars come face-to-face again, the creative team must ensure that McIntyre does not lose to Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre's win over The Beast Incarnate in 2020 helped him become one of the top names in the industry. Keeping the score in his favor would be beneficial for the company.

#4. Omos hasn't received too much praise in WWE

Omos emerged onto the scene as the tallest superstar in WWE. With the help of MVP, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is trying to become a noticeable force in the company.

The giant has been working hard to improve his wrestling skills. However, his size restricts his movement in the ring and makes him come across as a lethargic worker.

It's no secret that WWE loves to push big men in the company and give them some important matches. The obsession could lead to a match between Omos and Brock Lesnar down the road. However, the creative team should be cautious in building a match between the two goliaths if the need arises.

Omos has been compared to The Great Khali by many, and a loss to Lesnar would completely shatter his value as an unstoppable force in the company. No loss in WWE is as memorable as the one against Brock Lesnar. Therefore, the creative team should ensure that Omos never loses to The Beast Incarnate.

This would allow them to continue building the giant and give him the backing he needs to remain a top force in the company.

#3. Cody Rhodes could face Brock Lesnar someday

A win over Brock Lesnar would make Cody Rhodes the top guy

Cody Rhodes' first run in the company was filled with highs and lows. After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody transformed his character to become one of the top wrestlers in the industry. He has been one of the most respected superstars ever since his return to the company earlier this year at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare will likely stay on top in WWE for several years to come. He will add more value to the top card, just like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. It could lead him to a blockbuster dream rivalry against Brock Lesnar.

While Lesnar will have the obvious strength advantage over Cody, WWE must ensure that The American Nightmare never loses to The Beast Incarnate. Rhodes needs to continue picking up big wins in the company as he has become one of the top names in the industry.

A win over Brock Lesnar in a rivalry will help him achieve the same level as Rollins and Roman Reigns. It will allow him to remain a top face in the company for years to come. However, a loss would affect his value as a tough wrestler in the ring.

#2. Karrion Kross is looking to leave a mark in WWE

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Karrion Kross vs Brock Lesnar. Kross goes over clean. Make it happen WWE. #WWENXT Karrion Kross vs Brock Lesnar. Kross goes over clean. Make it happen WWE. #WWENXT

Brock Lesnar has faced some of the toughest men in WWE. He has come out on top more often than not, and that has allowed him to remain the most feared competitor in sports entertainment.

Karrion Kross had a noticeable run in NXT, but his move to the main roster did not play out too well. His return has seen him gain momentum once again, and a win over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules 2022 PLE has put him on the map.

Kross is one of the toughest men in the company today. However, he will suffer some setbacks and pick up losses in his quest to reach the top of WWE.

One superstar Kross sees as the measuring stick in sports entertainment is Brock Lesnar. The Herald of Doomsday has already named him as the superstar he would love to fight in a big match at WrestleMania.

"You said WrestleMania? I would say Brock Lesner." Kross replied to a question on The Gorilla Position podcast.

Like Drew McIntyre, Kross could use a win over Lesnar to come across as a dangerous superstar in the company.

Meanwhile, a loss would completely shatter his value as one of the toughest men on the roster. So Karrion Kross must not lose in a match against Brock Lesnar.

#1. GUNTHER could realistically defeat Brock Lesnar

The Ring General could benefit from a win over the former WWE Champion

GUNTHER has become one of the most valuable superstars in WWE over the years. He had a dominant run on NXT and NXT UK and has already won the Intercontinental Championship on the main roster.

The Ring General is arguably one of the hardest hitters in the business. He has been built as a top force that can undo any superstar in the company. Fans are looking forward to a rivalry between GUNTHER and Roman Reigns down the road.

The SmackDown star is also interested in facing Brock Lesnar in a match at some point. In an interview with Sport Bible, GUNTHER revealed that he wanted to take on the former Universal Champion.

"For sure. I think right now there's no smarter professional wrestlers than Brock Lesnar at the moment. I'm aware of the -- I don't know -- the negative reactions he gets by the fans, but if I ever end up in that position in my career, I would be very thankful [laughs]. For sure, 100 per cent." He said, "I think Brock is amazing and I would love to do that," said The Ring General.

A match between the two superstars would excite a lot of fans. WWE must allow GUNTHER to win the contest, as he has the potential to become the next big thing in the company. Lesnar could look to pass on the torch to GUNTHER before retiring from the ring.

