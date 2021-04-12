5 WWE Superstars who can feud with Bobby Lashley after WrestleMania 37 – Dream match against Brock Lesnar, extended feud on RAW?

At WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in a brutal match.

McIntyre dominated the champion throughout their in-ring battle. However, in its closing moments, MVP distracted The Scottish Warrior, and Lashley used the opportunity to grab his opponent in the Hurt Lock. McIntyre made a couple of impressive attempts to get out of the hold, but he ended up fading in the middle of the ring.

Lashley’s victory over McIntyre at WrestleMania added a lot of weight to his title reign. It is evident that the title will rest on Lashley’s shoulders for a while. Thus, it is the perfect opportunity for WWE to book several exciting feuds.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who can feud with Bobby Lashley after WrestleMania.

#1 Brock Lesnar (sets up a dream match at WWE SummerSlam)

Brock Lesnar could return to WWE for a dream match

The WWE Universe has waited for a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley since the time they both arrived in the company. Owing to their combat sports background, it was not difficult to predict that a feud involving these two powerhouses will be booked somewhere down the line. WWE even teased the storyline on a couple of occasions but never really went through with the idea.

Much of it had to do with the fact that Lashley struggled to maintain his momentum in WWE. But things are different for him now. His successful title defense at WrestleMania proved that WWE wouldn’t limit him to a transitional champion. When he first won the title, Lashley had said that he wants to feud with Brock Lesnar before they get too old.

Advertisement

If Lesnar is to return for one final run in WWE, now would be the best time to bring him back. Brock Lesnar can deliver great matches and make his opponents look incredible in a match if he gets invested in the rivalry. He did it for Drew McIntyre, and he can do it for Bobby Lashley. The latter has been calling out Lesnar for years, and The Beast Incarnate could decide to end the comparison between the two superstars once and for all.

Lashley vs. Lesnar has been in the making for years, and the creative finally has a shot at scripting a memorable storyline. Lashley even liked the idea of engaging in a triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. A WWE Championship feud involving these three superstars, who share so much history with each other, would account for an epic rivalry.

1 / 5 NEXT