5 WWE Superstars who can interfere during the Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is just around the corner, and it must be said the build-up to the pay-per-view has been more than satisfactory. So far, two Elimination Chamber matches have been announced.

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against five former world champions in the form of Sheamus, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, and Jeff Hardy. Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin will battle it out in the other chamber match to win the opportunity to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns later in the same night.

Considering a lot of Superstars in these matches have other rivalries going on, there's a chance we might witness some outside shenanigans that distract the Superstars from winning in this demonic structure. Yes, Elimination Chamber matches might be the most difficult ones to interfere in, but there's always a chance the Superstars might play some tricks and find their way inside the structure.

In this article we will look at five Superstars who might make their presence felt during the WWE Elimination Chamber matches, despite not being participants. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins might attack Daniel Bryan and Cesaro during the Elimination Chamber match

Give us Seth Rollins vs Daniel Bryan at #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ZxO7OZZCus — Tanishq (@shivam_tanishq) February 13, 2021

Seth Rollins returned to WWE SmackDown this past week after being away from the show for three months. Upon his return, the former WWE Champion immediately made his presence felt by attacking Cesaro, after which Daniel Bryan came to his rescue. Later in the show, Cesaro and Bryan qualified for the Elimination Chamber after winning a tag bout.

The developments on the show raised hopes of a possible rivalry between Rollins and Cesaro. At WWE Royal Rumble 2021, where Seth Rollins returned to in-ring action, he eliminated Bryan, who was a favorite to win the match. Considering this, it makes narrative sense if Rollins interferes in the Elimination Chamber match to cost either Cesaro or Bryan, or possibly both, from winning the bout.

The three Superstars are insanely talented in the ring, and fans can be sure of some great encounters on the road to WrestleMania 37. Rollins vs Bryan at The Grandest Stage of Them All is a delicious prospect.