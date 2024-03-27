While The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins will headline WWE WrestleMania XL, AJ Styles and LA Knight have their sights set on stealing the show.

Friction arose between The Megastar and The Phenomenal One late last year when the former replaced the latter as John Cena's partner at Fastlane. They did put their differences aside for a little while to take down The Bloodline. But when that didn't happen, Styles went rogue and cost Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Now, they are set to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Even though the two-time WWE Champion has been trying his best to steer clear of Knight, the fan-favorite superstar has made it clear that he's done waiting. The recent home invasion angle proved that Knight wasn't kidding.

So, with two weeks remaining until The Show of Shows, Styles' best bet at dodging another attack is to hire muscle. Here are 4 WWE Superstars who could help him with that.

#4 Omos, Styles' former tag-team partner

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and what could be a more desperate measure than realigning with a former partner after an ugly split?

It turns out that's exactly what The Phenomenal One would have to do to make it to WrestleMania XL unscathed. Given how furious The Megastar has been lately, neutralizing him wouldn't be something that any name on the roster could do alone at the moment. Luckily, Styles could enlist the help of just the right man for the job.

The man in question is none other than AJ Styles' former tag-team partner, Omos. While the two didn't break up on cordial terms, The Phenomenal One could easily rekindle his alliance with The Nigerian Giant.

After all, Omos' current manager is MVP, who's proven himself as a formidable businessman. So, he wouldn't pass up on the opportunity to have his client become a TV regular again by signing up as the 46-year-old star's heavy.

#3 Bronson Reed

While LA Knight is currently one of the top babyfaces in WWE, that wasn't always the case. Despite being with the company since early 2021, it wasn't until the summer of 2023 that he finally started to gain momentum.

In one way, Bronson Reed was a reason why The Megastar got a late start at claiming his megastardom. In only his second match in NXT, the 41-year-old rising star experienced a defeat at the hands of The Colossal One.

Then, Reed snatched Knight's opportunity to appear in front of the fans at WrestleMania 39. He did that by eliminating him from the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

So, given how many roadblocks the Australian superstar has placed in the SmackDown star's path so far, he could be the perfect guy to spoil his pursuit of redemption against AJ Styles.

#2 Xyon Quinn

If there's one superstar who isn't afraid of taking chances on wrestlers with potential, it's AJ Styles.

It was The Phenomenal One who joined forces with Omos when a major chunk of the WWE Universe wasn't familiar with The Nigerian Giant's game. Now, he has the chance to help another unproven talent get a promising start on the main roster.

Xyon Quinn, currently a free agent, could be the key AJ Styles has been looking for in order to get a safe passage to WrestleMania XL. The footballer-turned-pro-wrestler was poised to be a breakout star in NXT back in 2021. However, the lightning-fast ascension of Bron Breakker and the emergence of Solo Sikoa sent Quinn to the back of the line.

Now, The Samoan Ghost has a chance to shut the door on his current run as an enhancement talent. He could rush his way back into prominence by becoming the Georgia native's henchman.

#1 Sheamus tries to get his last hurrah in WWE

Within the next couple of months, WWE could lose one of their longest-tenured superstars - Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has been with the company since 2007. In these 17 years, he has crafted an illustrious career for himself, becoming a multi-time World Champion, winning The Royal Rumble, and even more incredible achievements!

However, it looks like he might soon be entering free agency. That is because his contract is set to expire soon, and he hasn't wrestled in nearly seven months now. Even though his final WWE TV match was against Edge, he had run-ins with LA Knight shortly before that.

In fact, it was The Megastar who quashed The Celtic Warrior's hopes of winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal, which might turn out to be his last PLE match in WWE. So, in case he's bound to leave, there's a fair chance he dedicates his last stretch in the company to getting his lick back against The Megastar.