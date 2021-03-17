5 WWE Superstars who should challenge Asuka at WrestleMania instead of Charlotte Flair

WWE's "Show of Shows", WrestleMania 37, is fast approaching. RAW Women's Champion Asuka is yet to have a challenger for her title at WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

In fact, Asuka hasn't had a credible title contender in months. The lackluster booking of the RAW women's division has affected the women's roster from the ground up. It has also reduced the prestige of the women's title on RAW.

Since her feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley last summer, Asuka's title reign has gradually declined in terms of quality. So when Charlotte returned to the company in December to partner with "The Empress of Tomorrow," fans assumed that the partnership would sour and lead to a feud between the former enemies. But that is yet to take place.

There were reports that Asuka was going to lose the title to Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber. But the latter star announced her pregnancy, and the angle was subsequently scrapped. Now it seems as though WWE will implement a tried-and-tested formula and have Charlotte challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Charlotte is the obvious choice because she is currently the only choice. No one else has been made to look worthy of a title match at WrestleMania.

But the obvious choice is not always the best one as Charlotte and Asuka have fought many times in the past. Yes, the match will be great as both competitors have excellent chemistry and are fantastic performers, but it is a clash that feels uninspired at best.

WWE already has the talent to build new stars, fresh matches, and exciting storylines. This article will look at five WWE Superstars who should challenge at WrestleMania 37 instead of Charlotte Flair.

#5 Shayna Baszler should challenge Asuka for a match at WWE WrestleMania 37

Advertisement

Shayna Baszler is on Asuka's hitlist

Asuka has just returned from a possible concussion that she suffered at the hands of the "Queen of Spades", Shayna Baszler. During a tag team match, Baszler struck Asuka right in the mouth. The latter suffered a teeth injury in the process. The injury kept Asuka off WWE television for two weeks, and therein lies the storyline.

During the most recent episode of RAW, Asuka returned with a vengeance to attack and take out one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Asuka brought back her intense attitude, which surprised many fans and critics alike.

The match between Asuka and Baszler on RAW was short. However, it allowed "The Empress of Tomorrow" to show-off her ferocious nature on WWE television. The match was hard-hitting and violent, which seemed like the perfect way to kick-start her transformation on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Advertisement

If Asuka and Shayna Baszler are allowed to fight in their own styles and at their own pace at WrestleMania, then the WWE Universe would be in for a treat at the "Showcase of the Immortals."

1 / 5 NEXT