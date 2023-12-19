5 WWE Superstars who should be champions in 2024

2023 has been a whirlwind of a ride for WWE. New creative directions under Triple H, new factions, and the blockbuster returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton have made it an exciting year.

Things are likely to only get better in 2024. Here are 5 WWE Superstars who should hold a championship in the coming year.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is definitely a strong contender for a world championship.

WWE has recently seen some of Cody Rhodes' best work since his return to the promotion.

Tough, gritty, and technically sound, Cody is perhaps the complete package of what a pro wrestler should be.

Why he should be a champion in 2024: Cody Rhodes gets a ton of heat for every angle and match he is involved in. At 38 years of age, he is reaching the end of his physical prime. Now is the time for The American Nightmare to carry one of the brand's big belts, such as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Miracles happen every day. In 2023, we witnessed a miracle of sorts as Brock Lesnar went from being despised by fandom to being celebrated.

The Beast Incarnate seems to have a new lease on life, bringing undeniable energy and even happiness to his performances. It just seems right and natural that he winds up being a champion.

Why he should be a champion in 2024: It does not matter whether you love him or hate him, Brock Lesnar is a no-questions-asked main event player and a name that is known all over the world. His previous title reigns have proven that a part-time wrestler can still be a massive part of WWE programming.

#3. Noam Dar

With a mix of charisma and undeniable in-ring talent, Noam Dar has emerged as one of NXT's fastest-rising stars.

His leadership of The Meta-Four has proven that he has the ability to rock a microphone as well as a Suplex.

Why he should be a champion in 2024: Noam Dar has already won the Heritage Cup, so wearing gold around his waist comes naturally as the next step. He would make an outstanding North American Champion or even NXT Champion if given the chance.

#4. Drew McIntyre

It looks like Drew McIntyre is heading back towards the top of the card. The Scottish Warrior's scripted temper tantrum about CM Punk's epic return probably indicates a feud between the two superstars in the future.

Why he should be a champion in 2024: Drew McIntyre managed to win one of the "big belts" during the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely dampened the excitement of his title run. Now that the pandemic is largely under control, Drew deserves a chance to shine brightly with several pounds of gold around his sculpted waist.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

It must be taken into consideration that everyone thought Shinsuke Nakamura would spend a couple of years in WWE and then head back to Japan. Instead, he has become a downright fixture in the Stamford-based promotion.

Why he should be a champion in 2024: Shinsuke Nakamura, as a babyface, needs to wear a title around his waist. It would not only be good for business, but it would set up a potential feud with a certain megastar free agent who just might sign with WWE in 2024.

Who do you think deserves to be a world champion in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!