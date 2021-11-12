5 WWE Superstars who changed careers following their release

Not every WWE Superstar who gets released from the company continues on with a pro wrestling career.

Some performers, after leaving/retiring from WWE, have gone on to have very successful acting careers, for example - such as the likes of John Cena, Batista, Stone Cold Steve Austin and, most famously, The Rock.

Having said this, there have been other superstars who have had to look for different career options outside of the business - or "regular jobs" - to continue their livelihoods after their release.

In this article, we look at five WWE superstars who changed careers following their release:

#5 WWE Superstar Bo Dallas - Real Estate Agent

Former WWE superstar Bo Dallas is a third generation wrestler, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, and his father, Mike Rotunda, who was known as IRS in WWE.

He is also the younger brother of former three-time world champion Bray Wyatt . While Dallas did not reach the heights his brother did in the business, he was a former WWE NXT and 24/7 Champion and had also won the RAW Tag Team Championship with his partner, fellow 3rd-generation star Curtis Axel.

In April 2021, Dallas was released from WWE after being inactive on the roster since 2019. During this time, Bo had already started preparing for life after wrestling and subsequently joined his family Real Estate Business upon being released by Vince McMahon's promotion.

"In his case, because he hadn’t been used at all since late 2019, it was a huge surprise he wasn’t cut last year. As noted here, he’s been working in real estate and preparing for a life after wrestling because in his case you’d have to be blind not to see the handwriting on the wall."

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted in the above-mentioned quote at the time that this was Bo Dallas' backup plan after almost two years of inactivity on WWE TV.

