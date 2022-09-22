5 WWE Superstars Chris Jericho never got to wrestle

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. If you put forward his name in the G.O.A.T conversation, no one would bat an eyelid. His in-ring acumen, promo skills, and ability to reinvent himself time and again expertly argue his case for the moniker.

Chris Jericho's highlight reel (pun intended) peaked during his time in WWE, where he was a legend and one of their finest performers. He competed in the promotion for many years and won countless championships, including six world titles. The Wizard has faced wrestlers from multiple eras, from The Rock to Seth Rollins.

Despite his staggering longevity, the current AEW star never faced some top names on the WWE roster. Here's a look at five WWE Superstars, past and present, whom Chris Jericho never wrestled.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars, Chris Jericho never wrestled: 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper

Piper and Jericho never wrestled one-on-one

Chris Jericho and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper are two of the finest talkers in the industry's history. It is a shame they never got to face each other in singles competition because that would have been an all-timer of a feud.

Jericho was in WCW around the same time as Piper, but they never crossed paths there. In 2003, the latter briefly returned to WWE, but the company never booked him to fight Y2J. If nothing else, we would have loved to see The Wizard's LED jacket go up against Piper's iconic leather one.

#4 Owen Hart

Owen and Chris would have wrestled an unforgettable match

When it comes to the greatest Canadian wrestlers, Owen Hart's name is at the top of the list. He was a master of his craft and one of the finest performers to grace the ring. One of wrestling's biggest missed opportunities is him never locking up with Chris Jericho, especially given the latter's dream of doing so.

Here's what The Wizard said about his unfulfilled desire to face Owen:

"If you asked me when I left WCW to go to WWE, what my top 10 reasons were for leaving, probably number 10 or 9, not the main reason but one of the reasons was that I hopefully get a chance to wrestle Owen Hart and that never happened," Jericho said.

The two Canadians would have wrestled a banger had they clashed. Unfortunately, the wrestling world never saw them go at it due to the former champion's untimely passing.

#3 Bret Hart

Chris Jericho also never got to wrestle Owen Hart's brother Bret Hart. The two men were in WCW for a while but never managed to cross paths in the ring. Per Jericho, he wanted the promotion to give him the chance to face The Hitman, but the management seemingly had other plans.

"I never got to wrestle Bret. We were in WCW for a while, but I was never at that level where they would put me in the ring with him, at least in their mind. In my mind, I was totally at that level, but whatever."

The Fozzy lead singer got his wish in some capacity in 2010 when he teamed up with Edge to take on The Hitman and John Cena on an episode of RAW. This wasn't classed as an official match, which makes Jericho versus Bret one of wrestling's 'what ifs.'

#2 Drew McIntyre

McIntyre facing Jericho is now a broken dream

Chris Jericho's longevity means he has locked horns with most of the current era's top stars. From Roman Reigns to AJ Styles and from Kevin Owens to Sami Zayn, he has done battle with all of them. However, one man he hasn't faced is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Jericho were in WWE for quite some time but never got to wrestle a match against each other. The closest they came to it was in 2010 when they were teammates in a tag team match. They lost to John Morrison and R-Truth on the January 19 episode of SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior is currently one of the hottest stars in the industry, as is Le Champion. The two men locking horns is nothing short of a dream matchup, and we hope to see it one day.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in the industry, literally and otherwise. His status as an elite competitor means WWE mostly books him to do battle with the big names. However, it's a real surprise he hasn't faced Chris Jericho in his storied career.

Jericho and Lesnar nearly got into a real-life fight in 2016. After The Beast defeated Randy Orton via TKO at SummerSlam 2016, an incensed Y2J thought he had hurt Orton on purpose and proceeded to square up to him.

"When he was hitting him with the elbows, if this is real then it is bullsh*t, but if it is called, it is still bullsh*t because he is taking liberties and it is p*ssing me off. I was in Gorilla and I was angry about it, he came back and saw me and saw I was angry about it and wanted to challenge me. We got into a bit of an issue, I was like f*ck this guy I don't know how big he is I will take him on. I will fight to the death and stand up for what I believe in to the death."

It's a shame that WWE never booked the two men to fight in the ring. Unfortunately, it remains a pipe dream at this moment in time, with Lesnar very much a WWE Superstar and Jericho continuing to inspire in AEW.

