5 WWE Superstars who confronted Vince McMahon backstage

WWE's infamous backstage stories have circulated on the internet for years. A lot of times, Vince McMahon has been the focal point of many backstage incidents. After all, there are several unbelievable backstage stories about the Chairman and CEO of WWE.

Professional wrestling is often an industry fuelled by egos. As a result, there have been inevitable instances where WWE Superstars confronted McMahon for various reasons.

Some popular stars have unloaded their frustrations on Vince McMahon over the years. Whether they were right or wrong, here are five instances where current and former WWE Superstars confronted McMahon backstage.

#5 Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart knocked out Vince McMahon after The Montreal Screwjob

At Survivor Series 1997 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Bret Hart lost the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to Shawn Michaels. The circumstances surrounding the title exchange were scandalous, to say the least.

Due to the disparaging comments that Michaels made towards him weeks before the event, Hart did not agree to lose his belt to HBK at Survivor Series. But since The Hitman was WCW bound, Vince McMahon planned a secret finish behind his back. During the match, the referee called for the bell when Michaels locked Hart in a sharpshooter submission hold. Hart wasn't aware of the finish and hadn't even tapped out in the first place.

The Montreal Screwjob went down as one of the most controversial professional wrestling stories of all time.

After Bret Hart lost the title, he was clearly unhappy with how things had turned out. As a result, he went backstage and did the unthinkable — Hart attacked Vince McMahon with an uppercut and knocked him out. During an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, Bret recalled the general feeling around the locker room after he knocked out Vince:

"I remember sitting there in the dressing room. Everyone’s just sitting there. We’re all looking and it’s like stunned, including me, I’m going, ‘I can’t believe I just knocked out Vince McMahon. I would’ve done anything for this guy.’”

All parties involved have squashed their real-life beef since the aforementioned events unfolded in 1997. But even today, the Montreal Screwjob is a relevant topic of discussion among WWE fans.

