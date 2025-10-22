5 WWE Superstars who could cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME

CM Punk is scheduled to face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. Jey won the number-one contender's Battle Royal for the title on this week's episode of RAW, after it was stripped of Seth Rollins due to his injury.Interestingly, since Punk defeated The YEET Master and LA Knight last week in a Triple Threat match to earn his spot at the gold, there is a strong possibility he could do so at the upcoming marquee show. However, it appears that The Second City Saint might face obstacles during the title bout due to interference from some superstars.Now, let's look at five WWE Superstars who could cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME.#5. &amp; #4. Bron Breakker and Bronson ReedSince Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are already embroiled in an intense feud with CM Punk and Jey Uso on RAW, even before turning on Seth Rollins last week, there is a strong possibility that The Vision might interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match at SNME XLI.Moreover, Breakker and Reed were not even included in the number-one contender's Battle Royal for the title on this week's episode of RAW despite taking out an injured Rollins. Hence, they might seek to cause chaos during the showdown at the upcoming event.If this happens, although The Vision might not intend to sabotage any of the babyfaces specifically, they could end up costing The Franchise Player a potential victory over Jey Uso and enabling Jey to regain the World Heavyweight Championship.#3. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman ReignsRoman Reigns has been away from WWE TV since being defeated by Bronson Reed in a rematch at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, he had a fallout with The Usos post-match before going on hiatus.Despite this situation, the OTC might make a surprising appearance at SNME XLI and cost CM Punk while helping Jey regain the World Heavyweight Championship. If this happens, Reigns could reconcile with The YEET Master and finally crown him as OTC2 while reigning as his Trible Chief.#2. Seth RollinsAs strange as it sounds, Seth Rollins appears to be one of the WWE Superstars who might cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME XLI on November 1.Considering that Rollins previously vowed never to allow Punk to lift a World Title as long as he is around, The Visionary might make a surprising appearance during the title match despite his injury and cost Punk a potential win over Jey Uso in a massive twist.However, this is unlikely to happen, as it has been reported that the now-former World Heavyweight Champion recently had surgery.#1. Jimmy UsoJey Uso betrayed Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of WWE RAW by eliminating him during the World Heavyweight Championship number-one contender's Battle Royal. Jey even ignored his brother post-match, while Jimmy glared at him from ringside.While this has raised speculations about the twins severing their ties after the main event betrayal angle, Triple H might pull off a swerve on fans and book Jimmy to assist The YEET Master in capturing the World Title at SNME XLI, costing CM Punk in the process.