5 WWE Superstars who could've taken Becky Lynch's place at WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch finally returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, making her comeback after nearly a year away. Fans had been waiting for months, expecting her to return earlier, but The Man surprised everyone on Night Two by stepping in as Lyra Valkyria’s mystery partner. She made an immediate impact by pinning Liv Morgan and winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Becky Lynch had been away since her Steel Cage Match with Morgan in May 2024, and with her contract expiring, she took time off to focus on personal projects. While her return was big, fans have wondered who else would have stepped up if she hadn’t returned. Here are 5 WWE Superstars who could’ve taken Becky Lynch's place.

#5. Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross could’ve been a wild but exciting option in place of Becky Lynch. Many believed that Alexa Bliss and Nikki could reunite and go after the Women’s Tag Team Titles. This team-up could’ve also tied into The Wyatt Sicks storyline.

Imagine if Bliss and Cross attacked Lyra to replace her completely. Nikki, as The Twisted Sister, helping a darker Bliss could’ve created chaos and drama. It would’ve also set up a bigger feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Judgement Day, giving the tag titles a deeper storyline. Plus, seeing Cross go after Liv Morgan again would’ve brought their past back into the spotlight in an entertaining way.

#4. Bayley never leaves for Becky Lynch

Fans were not happy when The Role Model was taken out of the match. During Night One’s countdown show, she was shown being attacked backstage, leading to Adam Pearce announcing Lyra would need a new partner for Night Two.

Even though this was all part of a storyline, maybe for Becky Lynch to return, many believed Bayley deserved better. She wasn’t injured in real life, and the plan to remove her from the match was set for weeks. But with how fans reacted, it’s clear they would’ve preferred Bayley staying in the match and getting the title shot. After all, she earned it by saving Valkyria from Morgan and Rodriguez. The Role Model gave her best the entire year just to be replaced.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Another big name who could’ve stepped in was Alexa Bliss. She had built a strong rivalry with Liv Morgan during the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. With all The Wyatt Sicks buildup, Bliss seemed like she was heading towards something big.

Many fans thought she would return alongside Nikki Cross to challenge for the titles. It also made Bayley’s sudden exit feel a little rushed. Bliss vs Liv felt like a feud ready to explode at WrestleMania, and her replacing Bayley would’ve made sense for everyone following the storyline in place of Becky Lynch.

#2. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the few champions who didn’t get a match at WrestleMania 41, which disappointed a lot of fans. There were backstage talks about her being involved and potentially even hosting or issuing an open challenge.

Having her step into the tag match would’ve meant both midcard champions, Chelsea and Lyra, got featured. That would’ve been a smart way to get her a WrestleMania moment while keeping the women’s title in focus. It’s a missed opportunity against Becky Lynch, for sure.

#1. Nikki Bella

After her surprise return at the Women’s Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella was rumored to make a proper in-ring comeback. While nothing official came out after that, Mania would’ve been the perfect place for her to return full-time.

If she had stepped in for Bayley instead of Becky Lynch, it would’ve been a huge moment for the crowd. Nikki’s return to action would’ve brought a mix of nostalgia and excitement. Fans who have followed her for years would’ve loved to see her back in action on The Grandest Stage of them All. Recent reports from Busted Open Radio suggest that the Bella Twins are returning to WWE!

