5 WWE Superstars who created popular gimmick matches: Who invented the Elimination Chamber and MITB matches?

One of the most interesting aspects of WWE, or pro wrestling in general, is the idea of gimmick matches. A good WWE pay-per-view match card will always feature a bunch of gimmick matches in addition to traditional singles and multi-man contests.

WWE's storied history is chock full of some of the greatest gimmick matches that fans have witnessed on their TV screens and inside arenas. The Ladder match, Hell In A Cell, Iron Man match, and Buried Alive match are just a few of the most popular gimmick matches the WWE Universe has seen over the past several decades.

In the following list, we will take a look at some of the biggest and most popular gimmick matches in WWE history. We will also focus on WWE Superstars who actually came up with these matches behind the scenes.

#5 Pat Patterson created the Royal Rumble match

Pat Patterson

WWE legend Pat Patterson recently passed away at the age of 79. He was the very first WWE Intercontinental Champion, but the fans will also remember him for being the one to create the Royal Rumble match. Back in 2016, Pat Patterson sat down with WWE and opened up on creating the concept of the Royal Rumble match.

I felt it: every instinct in my body told me it would work. So I finally brought the idea to Vince. He laughed at the concept at first, saying that an hour was way too long to keep fans interested.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't impressed at first

Vince McMahon wasn't thrilled with the concept at first, but later discussed the idea with USA Network in a meeting. The idea was accepted immediately and McMahon told Patterson to start working on the same. Patterson produced the first Royal Rumble match, and the rest is history. The free-for-all is now a yearly staple in WWE and is regarded as one of the most entertaining matches in pro wrestling.