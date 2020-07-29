5 WWE Superstars who have credited John Cena for their WWE success

John Cena is regarded by many fans as one of the biggest Superstars to ever grace the squared circle. He carried the WWE on his shoulders back during the 2000s, and was the face of the company for years on end. Cena is up there with Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold, as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history.

Over the course of his legendary career as a WWE Superstar, Cena has been involved in a long string of on-screen rivalries. He has also helped his peers and younger talent in every way he can. Some of the most well-known names in WWE have credited Cena for giving them valuable advice and helping them in the process. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five such WWE Superstars.

#5 Enzo Amore

Cena with Big Cass and Enzo

Enzo Amore was let go by WWE back in early 2018, and it seems highly unlikely that the company will ever hire him back. Amore was a controversial figure backstage during his stint in WWE, and went on to attend the Survivor Series PPV in late 2018 and cause disruption that eventually led to WWE security removing him from the venue. During an interview back in 2019, Amore talked about John Cena helping him while he was in NXT.

We needed John Cena to be in the dark segment so that people would stick around for four hours of tape. Right. Well, John Cena came up to me and he said, ‘hey, listen, I’ve been here for four hours, at tapings, and you’re the only thing that has caught my attention today. Good job.’ And I walked away and I was like, what just happened? Wow.

Amore further stated that he called Damien Sandow "sawft", during the dark segment. Cena repeated the word after him, and so did the crowd. Thus, the famous catchphrase was born that Amore would use throughout his WWE career.