5 WWE Superstars who are currently expected to return on the road to WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is still far away, but WWE seems to have started penning down possible matches for the annual extravaganza. The Show of Shows will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on March 28, 2021, as per the latest plans.

It's not a secret that WWE goes out of its way to turn WrestleMania into a must-see event every single year. WrestleMania has been WWE's biggest show of the year ever since the first event took place at MSG in 1985. This year as well, WWE is seemingly planning way ahead for the event, and the rumor mill is running rampant in regards to possible blockbuster matches and returns for the show.

In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who are expected to return on the road to WrestleMania 37.

#5 WWE legend John Cena

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion, John Cena might return to the company on the road to WrestleMania, as per a report by Dave Meltzer. According to the reputed journalist, WWE is planning something for Cena at WrestleMania, as well as The Undertaker.

You know come WrestleMania season they’re gonna talk to John Cena and they’re gonna talk to Undertaker. I mean it’s just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back.

John Cena took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, earlier this year, which he eventually lost. The rivalry between Cena and The Undertaker goes way back to 2003 when the duo faced off at Vengeance. The Undertaker came out victorious at the show.

At WrestleMania 34, Cena took on The Undertaker again and was squashed by The Deadman in a matter of minutes. Is WWE planning a match between these two megastars? A marquee match like The Undertaker vs. John Cena could catch a lot of eyeballs heading into WrestleMania, now that Cena is a major Hollywood star.