5 WWE Superstars who are dating/married to former wrestlers

Over the years, fans have seen many WWE Superstars find the love of their lives in the ring. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tied the knot in 2003, and are known as one of the biggest power couples in the wrestling industry.

There are several current WWE Superstars who are married to each other. Meanwhile, there are also a few current WWE Superstars who are married to retired wrestlers. These couples either met during their time in the company, or before they started wrestling for WWE.

Regardless of where they met, each couple has a beautiful story to tell about how they fell in love. There are also superstars in WWE dating former wrestlers. These wrestlers could end up marrying sooner rather than later.

With that said, take a look at five WWE Superstars who are either dating or are married to former wrestlers.

#5. Carmella is dating current WWE commentator Corey Graves

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella has improved her skills a lot over the past few years. The Princess of Staten Island is one of the best things about the WWE's women’s roster.

The former champion is currently dating WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves started his career as a wrestler and competed in WWE NXT for some time. However, multiple concussions forced him to retire from the ring. Graves split with his wife some time back and started dating Carmella.

The WWE Superstar has opened up about how difficult it was for her to deal with all the backlash she received from fans. However, she has revealed that Graves is a great individual, and it was worth going through it all.

"I just feel so strongly about him, I love him so much," she gushed. "To me, he was so worth all of the [expletive] that we went through, and I adore his children. This wasn't something I ever envisioned for my life, but now that I'm in this life, I couldn't imagine it any other way."

The couple can be seen having a great time together behind the scenes and on social media. They have also been featured on Total Divas in recent times. It's only a matter of time before they tie the knot and make things official.

