5 WWE Superstars who defended Championships in Handicap matches

The match card for WWE Backlash 2020 is steadily building up, with another big match added to the PPV on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated The Miz tonight, soon after which he was challenged to a Universal title Handicap match at the upcoming PPV. The Monster Among Men quickly accepted the challenge and the match is set for WWE Backlash.

Handicap matches are nothing that we haven't seen before, and are occasionally featured on WWE TV, with the heels having the numbers advantage in most of the cases. Championship Handicap matches, on the other hand, are a completely different ballgame. These matches not only raise the stakes higher but also provide a sense of intrigue as to who would take the belt if the challengers end up winning the match. In this slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 Championship Handicap matches that have taken place over the past two decades or so.

#5 Roman Reigns vs Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship match)

On the January 9, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns took on Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, with The Big Dog's WWE United States title on the line. Reigns had won the belt after defeating Rusev months ago, at WWE Clash of Champions.

The match saw Reigns doing his best to tackle the collective might of both Jericho and Owens, but the numbers game soon caught up with him. The ending to the match saw Owens and Reigns brawling at ringside, and the sequence ended with Owens delivering a thunderous Powerbomb on Roman, with his back hitting the ring in a disturbing visual. Moments later, Jericho hit a Codebreaker on an unconscious Reigns, thus becoming the United States Champion. Jericho and Owens both held titles now, as the latter was already the Universal Champion.