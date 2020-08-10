5 WWE Superstars that definitely need to turn heel in the year 2020 

The balance of good and evil is a topic that has been explored in all forms of entertainment, be it film or TV shows, be it the theater or the vast world of literature. WWE draws inspiration from all of these mediums and therefore, their programming has had babyfaces and heels for decades now.

The current WWE landscape is comprised of characters who are constantly switching between babyface and heel. but considering the current circumstances, these 5 WWE Superstars need to turn heel in the year 2020. This is because their characters may lose the spark, the edge that makes them special if they continue to remain babyfaces.

As always, be sure to leave a comment and voice your thoughts about whether you agree or disagree with this assessment.

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexa Bliss

Before we begin, can we all wish a belated Happy Birthday to Alexa Bliss, someone who has excelled in nearly every single role that has been offered to her by WWE, someone who has been a great babyface following her run as a spectacular heel?

And yet, one has to admit that she hasn't been nearly as prolific as a babyface as she was, as a heel. Now, if she were to be cast as Sister Abigail, as a member of Bray Wyatt's entourage, the spiritual leader of a new Wyatt Family, it could take her character to new heights, previously unimagined.

Happy birthday to the one and only, @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🖤⚡️🖤⚡️🖤⚡️



We hope HE can't see this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDYrAOlXDa — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2020

Alexa Bliss is the only Superstar in the WWE roster with the acting chops to play Sister Abigail, if it ever comes to that point.

Advertisement

She could also turn on Braun Strowman at SummerSlam and potentially cost him the Universal Championship.

Even if she becomes a regular heel, it would be a step up from her current coffee addict gimmick.