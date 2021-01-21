5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a heel turn - Roman Reigns’ ‘new’ friend, heartbreak for Aalyah Mysterio?

The biggest heels in WWE are essential in creating iconic storylines. While a few Superstars are meant to be babyfaces, others thrive as heels. More often than not, a heel turn allows fans to witness a different side of top names and helps them explore their full potential.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a heel turn and why.

#5 Apollo Crews (WWE SmackDown) – Potential alliance with Roman Reigns

A start of a new friendship?

Earlier this month, Apollo Crews received an opportunity to challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown. To say that their in-ring encounter was an ‘interesting affair’ would be an understatement. First, both Crews and Big E battled in a brutal exchange, and the champion was pushed to his limits.

After battling for a long time, Crews and Big E both landed on their back with their arms over each other. This led to a double pinfall, but Crews was adamant that he lifted one of his shoulders while both of Big E’s shoulders were down. Unfortunately for Crews, the match official did not accept his argument, and it led to another match between the two Superstars immediately.

. @WWEGP



Stop spreading the credit around.



Credit @WWEApollo for asking a question and being man enough to listen to the truthful answer.



Credit me. Cuz I'm me, bitches.



And credit our #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. Because this only happens with HIS blessing!



End of list! https://t.co/vH5nS1YWHE — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 10, 2021

Eventually, Big E won the match and successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, after their match, he went to shake hands with Crews, but the latter ended up attacking the champion. This led to several speculations about Crews’ plausible heel turn – something that WWE had teased last year on RAW when he was feuding with Andrade over the United States Championship.

Fast forward to last week; we saw Crews seated next to Roman Reigns who was discussing the details of his contract with Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief insisted that Crews should stay with the WWE Universal Champion as it would allow him to learn a lot of things. Given the recent turn of events, there’s a huge possibility that Crews will soon turn heel and align forces with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

Advertisement

It is important to note that Crews was one of the breakout Superstars in WWE last year when the promotion was still adapting to the sudden shift in the production. Back then, it was speculated that Crews would eventually turn heel and join The Hurt Business. But before that could happen, he was drafted to WWE SmackDown. He now has another opportunity to explore his potential as a heel on the Blue brand, and WWE must make the best use of this opportunity.

In addition to a promising heel turn, his alliance with Roman Reigns will work wonders in establishing Crews as a huge threat on the Blue brand. It will now be interesting to see what’s in store for this talented WWE Superstar.