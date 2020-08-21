WWE has a rich history when it comes to world title runs, and every minute, several fans keep clamoring as to which Superstars deserve to be on the top.

WWE's roster is stacked to a point that not every in-ring talent gets a frequent chance to be the World Champion, let alone be booked for a title feud.

Just like any other period in WWE history, currently, there are certain stars who can bring a lot more to the table if they get a chance to become the top Champion on any brand. Moreover, winning a World title would definitely further their own careers as well.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a world title run in WWE.

#5: Finn Balor

Starting Today. Daily Finn Bálor should be world champ tweet!!! pic.twitter.com/danGlSfiz9 — THE NJPW EXTREMIST #BálorClub (@NJPWRULESASS) August 20, 2020

Finn Balor is a kind of talent who was touted to be one of the biggest WWE stars of the current generation.

Balor's initial NXT run was successful, and he was booked to rise to the occasion as the first-ever Universal Champion. Unfortunately, injuries have riddled the path of Balor's in-ring career in recent years.

Although he returned to NXT at the end of 2019, Finn Balor re-inventing himself has only worked to a certain extent so far. Initially, Balor turned heel and embarked on an impressive series of victories. He also faced numerous NXT talent for titles, but eventually ended up wandering aimlessly in search for gold.

Moreover, the Demon King persona was Balor's trump card, and without that, he just doesn't stand out in the NXT crowd.

Remember when we were all excited about Finn Balor returning to NXT?



How would you fix his current rut? pic.twitter.com/cRUcbtLgFG — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) August 20, 2020

Balor is currently 39 years old, but he still hasn't properly recovered from losing the Universal Title in 2016. Not only does he need to bring back The Demon King gimmick in order to stand out, but it is that very gimmick which can serve as an interesting backdrop for his path to regain the Universal Championship.

Given how he was written off from the main roster in the first place, a Demon Balor vs. The Fiend match for the Universal Title sounds like a perfect storyline on paper.