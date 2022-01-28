×
5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Roman Reigns if he defeats Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and The Rock are real-life cousins
Tejas Pagare
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 28, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are all set to battle at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. The two will battle for the Universal Championship in St. Louis.

The Visionary and The Head of the Table were part of a stable called The Shield. The trio made its debut at Survivor Series 2012. Since disbanding the Shield due to Rollins' betrayal, Roman and Seth have collided several times.

History-making. Record-breaking.@WWERomanReigns is officially the longest-reigning #UniversalChampion at 5️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ days and counting.Acknowledge the ☝️. https://t.co/yao4srTPIR

Roman Reigns became the record for longest reigning Universal Championship, surpassing Brock Lesnar's reign of 503 days. He has gone through the whole roster and has beat all of them. But his reign has to end one day. If Seth Rollins doesn't end it, who will be the next contender to dethrone Roman Reigns for his title?

Here's a list of superstars who could dethrone Roman Reigns if Seth Rollins doesn't.

#5. WWE's Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre

The #UniversalChampion now controls the pace.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/m3wd4jkJfG

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns faced each other at Survivor Series 2020, where Roman beat Drew with the help of the low blow and Jey Uso. It was a great storyline where Drew McIntyre had the backing of the WWE Universe.

Drew beating Roman makes perfect sense as he also dethroned Brock Lesnar. Drew survived 29 men in the Rumble match, earned the title opportunity, chose Brock as his challenger, and emerged victorious. McIntyre's credibility as a champion was proven after beating Lesnar.

Drew's title reign was successful and defied all odds by defending it every time. During his reign, Drew defended his title against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Goldberg, and Bobby Lashley. His reign included hard-fought battles and dedicated promos.

McIntyre has evinced his worth as a champion and, therefore, it's likely possible for him to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Abhinav Singh
