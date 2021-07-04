5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Sheamus

Sheamus is the reigning WWE United States Champion. The Celtic Warrior is in his fourth reign and has held the gold for more than 80 days.

83 days, feet up & STILL United States Champion #easymoney pic.twitter.com/pH6gZUBQG9 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 3, 2021

The Irishman won the championship from Riddle at WrestleMania 37. Mansoor, Ricochet and Humberto Carillo have all felt Sheamus' wrath and fury in the wake of his title win.

Unfortunately, Humberto Carillo inadvertently broke Sheamus' nose with a painful strike to the face last month. A report recently stated that the Celtic Warrior is yet to defend the United States Championship. Naturally, if it weren't for his injury, he would've put the title up for grabs several times by now.

When the doctors clear the US Champion to return to in-ring action, several hungry WWE Superstars in the back would want a shot, and some of them might even dethrone Sheamus.

Today we'll take a look at five men who could dethrone the Celtic Warrior to win the United States Championship.

#5 Humberto Carillo could dethrone Sheamus

Will Humberto Carillo finally win the Unted States Championship?

Humberto Carillo has been a thorn in the Celtic Warrior's side for months. After all, Carillo put the champion on the shelf for a month, which should earn him a one-on-one championship shot.

When the multi-time world champion returns, he will want revenge for the injury he sustained at the hands of Carillo. Very few men have crossed Sheamus and not paid the price for their actions.

However, the Irishman has under-estimated the Mexican superstar in the past, which didn't bode well for him. If he doesn't take Carillo seriously, Sheamus might lose the US Championship.

Carillo has held his own against Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Andrade. He is undoubtedly a gifted athlete and deserves to compete against the cream of the crop. The Mexican high-flyer has all the tools to become a fighting, perseverant and admirable US Champion.

Of course, Ricochet would take issue with Carillo's championship aspirations. The two high-flyers were fighting for the number one contender's spot, and both men have a compelling case for the position. However, from a storyline perspective and owing to the champion's injury, Carillo is the more natural choice to challenge Sheamus upon his return.

When that happens, Carillo may become the next US Champion. He has pinned the champion before, and there is no reason why he cannot do the same again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush