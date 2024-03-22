5 WWE Superstars who have "disappeared" from television

The WWE product is quite an extensive undertaking. With at least seven hours of weekly programming to produce and no off-season, the Stamford-based company needs a big roster. As a matter of fact, they do have a big roster, with over 220 wrestlers, announcers, commentators, managers, and authority figures listed on WWE's official website.

As a result, some performers can get lost in the shuffle, failing to appear on the Stamford-based company's main programming even when they are not injured. They pop up at live events and tapings like Main Event but not on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. This leaves the audience wondering why their favorite stars are "missing" from the main shows when they are seemingly not injured.

Here are five superstars who currently have the WWE Universe wondering where they disappeared to.

#5. Nikki Cross & #4. Cameron Grimes have been off WWE television for months

Nikki Cross and Cameron Grimes had considerable, if largely forgettable, run on WWE television in 2023. Cross was involved in a fairly entertaining feud with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven after reinventing her character but faded into a backstage lurker. Her last on-screen involvement came in November 2023 as she participated in a battle royal to determine Rhea Ripley's Survivor Series: WarGames challenger.

Grimes, on the other hand, arrived on the main roster with a bang, defeating Baron Corbin in six seconds. He then feuded with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for a few weeks before suddenly being written off SmackDown by a vicious Bloodline attack as he prepared to face The Aussie Icon on January 12, 2024. The former Million Dollar Man has not been seen since.

There has been no word on either superstar's status in the months since they were last seen, and with WrestleMania XL approaching, we may not see them until The Show of Shows is through.

#3. Dexter Lumis has vanished from WWE RAW for close to a year

Dexter Lumis was one of the very first re-hires of the Triple H era of WWE. He landed back in the Stamford-based company with a very entertaining feud against The Miz, even playing a part in Johnny Gargano's return. The Tortured Artist continued to antagonize The Awesome One until the conclusion of their storyline in December 2022.

Lumis then appeared sporadically afterward, most memorably making a surprise return to NXT to interact with Indi Hartwell. He was last seen on the May 15, 2023, episode of RAW, unsuccessfully participating in a battle royal to determine the challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

He has since appeared in the comedy series Tacoma FD, but it is unknown when he will return to the Stamford-based company's main or even secondary shows, with his last appearance on Main Event coming on May 29, 2023.

#2: Omos has appeared sporadically on WWE television since facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Omos is one of WWE's most unique superstar attractions. The Nigerian Giant was a rising star under Vince McMahon's regime and continued his momentum under Triple H with big matches against the likes of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. In the aftermath of his clash against The Visionary at Backlash 2023, the former RAW Tag Team Champion appeared sporadically on television.

In the ten months since, he has only appeared in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has, however, been active behind the scenes, doing a great deal of media and charity commitments along with live events. It is anyone's guess when he will be back on television, although the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a pretty good guess.

Honorable mentions

Some superstars did not make this list but have also appeared sporadically on WWE television despite seemingly being uninjured. The likes of Gable Steveson, Jade Cargill, and Xia Li have appeared quite sparsely, leaving their fans yearning for more.

Shall we see them make a splash post-WrestleMania XL? Other than Cargill, who the company clearly believes in, do the other stars have a future in the promotion? Will they be repackaged? We cannot wait to see what is next for them.

#1. Where is WWE RAW Superstar Odyssey Jones?

That is arguably the biggest question in WWE today, isn't it? Odyssey Jones was drafted from NXT to RAW in the 2023 Draft and has not been seen since, not in the ring, not in a vignette, and not in a backstage segment. It was rumored that the Stamford-based company was planning to align him with The Pride, but nothing has come of that so far.

He has, however, recently been seen in dark matches, so there is hope for a TV debut soon. Let's hope that the 29-year-old star makes his mark soon and that the wait is worth it when he finally does appear.

