5 WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler has teamed up with

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most decorated veterans on the current WWE roster.

The Showoff has a wealth of experience in Vince McMahon's promotion. During his time in WWE, Ziggler has soared both as a singles and tag team competitor.

As a singles superstar, Dolph is a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time United States Champion, and a six-time Intercontinental Champion. In the tag-team division, Ziggler has held the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once.

With such praise-worthy feats, Dolph has anointed himself amongst the very best this business has to offer. The Showoff is going strong and will be in action on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ziggler will challenge Damian Priest for his United States Championship after winning the #1 contender's match via count-out on the latest edition of RAW. The upcoming contest will be one for the ages as Dolph looks to win his United States Championship.

Having said this, let's dive into the veteran wrestler's tag team career as we look at five WWE superstars Dolph Ziggler has teamed up with:

#5. Member of WWE stable – The Spirit Squad

Dolph Ziggler debuted in WWE in 2005 under the name Nick Nemeth. He was the enforcer and side-kick for Chavo Guerrero, who had a golfer's gimmick.

After splitting with Guerrero, Dolph became a member of The Spirit Squad in 2006. The stable consisted of Kenny, Mikey, Johnny, Mitch, and Nicky (Dolph Ziggler), a group of male cheerleaders. They were famous for working with Vince McMahon in his feud with Shawn Michaels and the reunited D-Generation X.

The Spirit Squad also held the World Tag Team Championship when Kenny and Mikey beat Big Show and Kane with help from the other Spirit Squad members.

