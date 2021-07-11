5 WWE Superstars who could drop a pipe bomb of their own

It has been more than ten years since CM Punk changed the world of wrestling completely by dropping a pipe bomb on the state of wrestling in WWE. Punk sat down at the entrance ramp, looking at a John Cena he had just put through a table and cut the promo of a lifetime, tearing into John Cena, WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and the whole creative process of the company.

What he did in a few minutes became a movement, and just like that, he was the hottest wrestler in WWE in more than a decade. Fans who might have moved away from the wrestling world came back just because of that one promo. It also shone a spotlight on the facts that WWE had kept hidden from the public for decades.

In a way, it was the most significant break in kayfabe since Vince McMahon went before the Athletic Commission and admitted that WWE was scripted and not a real sport.

In the decade since, CM Punk has left WWE behind and moved on with his life, but fans have grown more and more discontent with the product WWE has put out. If there was ever a time for the fire that Punk lit to be re-ignited, it’s now.

With this backdrop, in this article we will take a look at five current WWE Superstars who are capable of dropping a pipe bomb of their own on the state of wrestling.

#5 WWE Superstars who could cut a promo: Kevin Owens

Let’s get the most obvious candidate out of the way first – Kevin Owens.

The superstar is one of the best on the mic and has been anti-establishment for a long time. Owens has a tendency to say exactly what he thinks and that makes him the perfect star to drop their own pipe bomb promo on WWE.

Over the course of his career, Owens has gone from being a heel Universal Champion to hardly being featured properly on the main event scene. With the exception of a feud against Roman Reigns for the Universal title earlier in the year, Owens has been absent from the title picture for the most part.

Owens could cement a spot for himself at the main event level with a promo that attacks WWE for all that they have done wrong over the past few years. There was more than enough ammunition for Owens to burst onto the scene with a seething promo at this point.

WWE has even teased the superstar’s discontent and this could be the perfect scenario for him to do something about it.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush