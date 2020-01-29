5 WWE Superstars Edge has never faced

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Rated R Superstar is back (Pic Source: WWE)

Nine years is a long time for anyone to be away from the ring. To say that Edge's return was 'HUGE' is an understatement. The man received a rousing ovation when he returned at the Royal Rumble and the emotional weight of his comeback was very apparent on Adam Copeland's face.

He was told that he would never compete inside a WWE ring again, but the Wrestling Gods had other plans. It's quite fitting that Edge is currently a supporting character on Vikings as Odin himself would have never have predicted a return that this would be well received.

Edge returned to Monday Night RAW and cut on what looked like an unscripted promo as it seemed to be straight from the heart as he said he wasn't unsure whether this return would last long. His old partner-in-crime, Randy Orton appeared and then viciously attacked him setting up a match between the two at WrestleMania 36.

While that match is most likely going to happen, it'll be interesting to see who else Edge will face in the future. There are some on the WWE Roster that he has never actually faced and there are exciting possibilities in store for the WWE Universe.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars Edge has never faced.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Once in a lifetime? (Pic Source: WWE)

Believe it or not, Bobby Lashley never faced Edge in a WWE ring. Bobby Lashley was the ECW World Champion in his first WWE run, but he was primarily regulated to the ECW show. While he had a very public feud with Umaga in the Battle of the Billionaires match and took on guys like John Cena, Randy Orton and Mick Foley, the two took each other on one-on-one.

Advertisement

While Bobby Lashley is probably set to take on Rusev at WrestleMania 36, there is nothing saying that the two would not be able to square off in the future in something like SummerSlam. In the world of professional wrestling, the only sure thing is that nothing is for sure.

1 / 5 NEXT