5 WWE Superstars and their most expensive cars

WWE Superstars are among the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Such a massive paycheck also allows these performers to have their own car collections.

Many impressive vehicles have been used as props in several WWE storylines. Who can forget when Vince McMahon tried to stage his fake death by blowing up his white Limousine?

How about the time when Braun Strowman (now known as The Titan) destroyed McMahon's black Limousine in 2019? The WWE Chairman seems out of luck when it comes to his prized possessions.

Several superstars are so fond of driving expensive cars that they keep adding new automobiles to their collection. From Roman Reigns to Rey Mysterio, many superstars take pride in having the possession of some of the most terrific automobiles in the world.

In this article, let's look at five WWE Superstars and the most expensive cars owned by them

#5. Rey Mysterio owns a Lamborghini Aventador ($500,000)

Rey Mysterio enters in a lowrider and pays homage to Eddie Guerrero. 2006 Royal Rumble match: Rey Mysterio enters in a lowrider and pays homage to Eddie Guerrero. https://t.co/UWkqsFfrrp

Rey Mysterio has always been known for his exhilarating in-ring style and innovative moveset. However, many fans don't know that The Legendary Luchador also has a knack for buying appealing vehicles.

The Ultimate Underdog owns a Lamborghini Aventador that is powered by a 6.5-litre-V12 engine. Having a speed of around 217 mph, the vehicle can go from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. Unsurprisingly, the supercar has a costly price tag of $500,000.

Other magnificent cars owned by Mysterio include the Audi R8 and McLaren 12C. The former World Heavyweight Champion also has a Rolls-Royce Phantom to his name, which costs around $460,000.

#4. AJ Styles owns a Lamborghini Huracan ($210,000)

Fans often praise AJ Styles, claiming that everything he does in the ring instantly becomes "phenomenal." But can we say the same thing about Styles' choice of cars?

The Phenomenal One is a proud possessor of a Lamborghini Huracan, which is priced at $210,000. The four-wheeler has a maximum speed of 202 mph, powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine.

As per 21motoring, Styles also has a Cadillac CTS ($47000) and a Porsche Macan ($55000). It is clear that The Phenomenal One is excellent at choosing cozy and luxurious vehicles.

#3. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has some stylish automobiles

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest box-office draws. The Tribal Chief is considered by many to be the biggest megastar of the modern era.

Reigns has an estimated net worth of around $15 Million. The Head of the Table has invested a considerable amount in acquiring automobiles such as the Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography. Having a top speed of 155 mph, the prized vehicle costs about $140,000.

Reigns also has a Mercedes Benz V-Class ($65,000), a Cadillac Escalade ($88,000), and a Mercedes Benz GLS Class ($99,000) in his possession.

#2. Seth Rollins has a range of vehicles in his collection

Like his former Shield buddy, Seth Rollins also loves bringing stylish cars into his garage.

The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, priced at a whopping $460,200, is the most expensive automobile Rollins has ever bought. The model has a 6.5-liter V12 engine. With a top speed of 217 mph, the car can easily get from 0 to 100 mph in three seconds.

Similar to his outfits, The Visionary likes to have variety in cars as well. Apart from his Lamborghini, Rollins also owns a Chevrolet Suburban ($62,000), a Jeep Wrangler ($35,000), and a Ford Mustang GT ($31,500).

#1. John Cena has been collecting luxurious cars for the last two decades

John Cena reached unimaginable heights as a WWE Superstar before he moved on to make a career in Hollywood. The Cenation Leader presently has an estimated net worth of around $60 Million.

John Cena has always been fond of collecting cars as a piece of memorabilia. He once purchased a Liquid Blue 2017 Ford GT, which cost him around $450,000.

However, Cena found himself in some legal trouble when he sold the luxurious ride less than two years after buying it. The matter was eventually settled out of court.

Other cars in Cena's collection include the 1989 Jeep Wrangler and a 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe, two rides that are very close to his heart. The Jeep Wrangler was purchased when Cena signed his first contract with WWE and thus, reminds him how his journey began.

The Murcielago, the same supercar that Bruce Wayne used in the Dark Knight Rises, is one of the coolest cars in Cena's collection.

