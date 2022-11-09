5 WWE Superstars who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has been riding high for a long time now. He is a Visionary, a Revolutionary, the current United States Champion, and someone who deserves to have a high-profile match at WrestleMania 39.

Since the start of last year, Rollins has been one of the best wrestlers on the roster. Whether it is in-ring acumen or character work, he has delivered in spades on a consistent basis. The four-time world champion was so good that he remained at the top without holding a championship, only recently winning the United States title.

Earlier this year, the former Monday Night Messiah was given the responsibility of wrestling Cody Rhodes in his first match back at WrestleMania 38. Rollins repaid WWE's faith in him by producing an outstanding match alongside The American Nightmare. He will look to steal the show once again come April 1, 2023, at WrestleMania 39.

As such, we look at five WWE Superstars who would be top opponents for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39: Sheamus

Seth Rollins and Sheamus deserve props for the runs they are having

We mentioned how Seth Rollins has been in the form of his life since becoming The Visionary. Another man who has found a second wind in his career is Sheamus. He seems like he can do no wrong at this moment in time, giving the fans banger after banger matches and delivering violence by the truckload.

Rollins and Sheamus could collide at WrestleMania 39 in one of the main matches on the card. It would be a fitting reward for two of WWE's finest workhorses. Their familiarity with each other and their contrasting styles would make for a gripping contest. Put the former's United States Championship on the line for good measure too.

#4. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Since winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre's association with The Show of Shows hasn't been the best. He lost to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, which was the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. As such, he will be looking to book his name to a high-profile match at the upcoming 'Mania.

If McIntyre is wondering who to face at the show, he should look no further than Seth Rollins. Beating the latter is immense in the current WWE landscape. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, and Cesaro have all emerged as bigger stars following their victories over him.

The Scottish Warrior is currently spinning his wheels in the midcard following his Clash at the Castle title match against Roman Reigns. He will be keen on returning to that level, and that can be done if he defeats The Revolutionary in a huge match on a stage like WrestleMania 39.

#3. Logan Paul

Paul is a madman like Rollins is

If you doubted Logan Paul heading into WWE Crown Jewel, we know he silenced you after the show. His performance against Roman Reigns was nothing short of gobsmacking. That alone has earned him a top match at WrestleMania.

Logan revealed that he got injured during his match against Reigns. If Paul recovers in time before Mania, WWE should book him to face Seth Rollins. The two would have a phenomenal match that would tear the house down. While Paul vs. Reigns was a high-flyer vs. power, Paul vs. Rollins would be nothing short of a stunt show.

While WWE had to make the YouTuber lose to The Tribal Chief, they don't have that restriction when it comes to The Visionary. He is bulletproof when it comes to credibility, and I could put him over. The promos between the two would be straight fire, which is another reason why we want to see them duke it out.

#2. Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena

During John Cena's 20th anniversary celebration a couple of months ago, he was confronted by a cackling Seth Rollins. He recapped their history together and gloated in his face, and WWE fans ate it up, thinking it was a tease for a match down the line.

While the match hasn't happened yet, WWE could present it at WrestleMania 39. Rollins and Cena are no strangers to each other, having waged war countless times in 2014 and 2015.

Every time they step foot in the ring, both stars tend to create magic. We think it would be the same if The Revolutionary and The Champ were to lock horns again. Hopefully, this time, the latter doesn't get his nose broken.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has smashed everyone who has stepped up to him. However, one man he failed to beat and lost a psychological feud to was Seth Rollins. He is someone who has always had his number when it mattered most, much to his annoyance.

Indeed, take your pick from Rollins' wins over Reigns at WrestleMania 31, Money in the Bank 2016, and Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary is right when he says, 'death, taxes, and Rollins beats Reigns when it counts. The Tribal Chief would love nothing more than to shut him up and correct that oversight, and there is no better place to do it than WrestleMania 39.

WWE could book the two men to the main event of the show and deliver one final battle to settle the debate once and for all. It will be a blockbuster match and one that has the appeal of a generational contest. Rollins and Reigns could deliver an all-timer of a fight with the world title and bragging rights up for grabs.

