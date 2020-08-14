With SummerSlam fast approaching, we are entering the final few months of 2020. It has been a whirlwind year so far, with so many peculiar happenings. WWE has been confined to the Performance Center for their shows since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the product being pretty inconsistent in that time.

We have still received some great moments, as many deserving Superstars earned Championships in WWE. Drew McIntyre has been a popular Champion and so was Asuka before she lost her RAW Women's Championship to Sasha Banks. And there are another few stars could capture gold by SummerSlam, with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton vying for the World titles on their respective brands.

However, there are a host of hungry WWE Superstars who are ready to break through and win titles. Some haven't won one in years while the others are relatively new to WWE. The fans though are completely behind them. It would be in WWE's best interests to push some of these names towards various title pictures.

They might hold the key to an upturn in ratings, as we head into a challenging final third of the year.

Here are five WWE Superstars who fans want to see hold a title by the end of 2020.

#5 Kevin Owens

It is an absolute sin that the last time Kevin Owens held championship gold was at Battleground 2017.



Let’s change that, @WWE! Give @FightOwensFight a title in 2020! Preferably the world title! pic.twitter.com/AWxqr5RjJr — Salvatore 🇨🇦 (@SaikyoGroove) January 2, 2020

After a stellar couple of years on the Championship front, Kevin Owens has not won a single title in WWE for over three years now. This is an utter travesty, considering his talent and all-round ability. Owens is constantly a highlight of RAW, even in his usual role nowadays merely as the host of his talk-show, 'The Kevin Owens Show'.

His competitive match against Randy Orton on RAW was a sign in the right direction but as of now, KO's primary role is to boost other Superstars around him. That is a responsibility only given to the best and most capable stars in WWE, but there has to be a time when he himself is elevated.

Advertisement

Hopefully, after SummerSlam, Owens gains more prominence once again. He could challenge Orton again if he wins the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at the event. Another option is a United States Title program with Apollo Crews, a possible vehicle for KO to return to his more ruthless side.

It’s 2020 and Kevin Owens is neither a champion in #WWE nor a title contender. That’s crazy! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MsfQw2Kgtd — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) August 4, 2020

Despite an up-and-down few years, Kevin Owens remains relevant purely thanks to his own abilities. And the fans still love him. WWE must give KO the spotlight and allow him to shine like the excellent babyface he can be.