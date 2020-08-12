One Year of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: 4 things WWE got right in his first year and 3 they got wrong

Just over a year ago, we witnessed the in-ring debut of one of the greatest characters in modern-day WWE. Bray Wyatt's monstrous alter-ego, The Fiend wrestled for the first time, defeating Finn Balor with ease. This was the beginning of a roller-coaster of a year for The Fiend, featuring lots of ups and downs.

Wyatt quickly became the hottest act in the company as both, USA and FOX wanted to let him in on RAW and SmackDown respectively. The two-time WWE World Champion eventually joined SmackDown, where he still is. The Fiend has remained one of the most prominent figures on the Blue brand since the move to Friday nights.

Being a part of some compelling stories and questionable matches, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has done his fair share of hurting and healing over the past year. The moments so far range from breathtakingly awesome to nearly character-killing.

Here are four things WWE got right during Bray Wyatt's first year as The Fiend, and three things they got wrong.

#4 (Right) The entire presentation of The Fiend at SummerSlam

As just mentioned, The Fiend completely squashed Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019. It was something unique and fresh. Something the fans could get behind, whether they were excited by Bray Wyatt's new character or terrified of it. Everything about his appearance at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' was perfect.

The entrance was slow, eerie, and dark. The Fiend walked creepily towards the ring, with a remixed version of his original theme song played. One of the best parts of his entrance was the lantern, which was basically Wyatt's face as the 'Eater of Worlds'. And once the bell rang, Balor never stood a chance.

The match was short, sweet, and one of the best things to come out of this excellent show. The Fiend finished Balor off with the Mandible Claw, a new move in Wyatt's arsenal. This was also a great decision, particularly with the 'Hurt' and 'Heal' gloves on his hands.

This proved to be Finn Balor's final night on WWE's main roster, as he went on a short hiatus after losing to The Fiend and returned two months later on NXT.