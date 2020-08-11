In less than two weeks, WWE will present their second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam. The hope is that the event takes place outdoors, away from the Performance Center. Nothing has been announced, but it would be a welcome change from the past few months of WWE programming.

With a potentially unique setting, SummerSlam looks to be one of the most entertaining WWE shows of the year. It would do well to match up to last year's edition of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. Taking place a year ago to the day, SummerSlam 2019 was consistent, satisfying, and provided an excellent quality of wrestling.

Some of the most notable moments included Seth Rollins pinning Brock Lesnar clean in the main event, Kevin Owens getting one over Shane McMahon, and Kofi Kingston fighting Randy Orton to a double count-out. We also saw a dream match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus, as well as The Fiend's in-ring debut against Finn Balor.

However, there were a couple of happenings from SummerSlam 2019 that may have skipped the memory, some of the more understated moments surrounding the show that fans have probably forgotten about. Here are five things you may not remember about SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Goldberg was in the second match at SummerSlam 2019

Goldberg almost broke Dolph Ziggler in half with this spear 🤯 (via @WWE)#SummerSlampic.twitter.com/r60eiSK8sa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2019

Following a catastrophic main event match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg wanted the opportunity to make amends and prove that he could still do it in the ring. He got that chance at SummerSlam, a month after The Undertaker had a successful outing at Extreme Rules.

Rather surprisingly, Goldberg's match against Dolph Ziggler was second on the SummerSlam card. It was a quick sprint, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer maul 'The Showoff' with a devastating Spear. Ziggler sold it perfectly, making Goldberg look like a million bucks at SummerSlam.

After a heelish post-match promo from Ziggler, Goldberg came back for more. He hit a couple more Spears, each of them looking more and more vicious. This match at SummerSlam 2019 would have been the perfect way for Goldberg's WWE career to end, a dominant squash, instead of the Universal Title reign he had in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36.