5 WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre should fight if he becomes world champion

The latest episode of RAW saw Drew McIntyre vow to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by dethroning Roman Reigns. He then ran down a list of opponents he would like to face as champions, and each name drew positive reactions from the crowd.

While McIntyre was rattling off names, Kevin Owens interrupted and subsequently fought him in a match. It was an explosive contest that saw neither man hold back, giving fans a taste of what kind of levels the former would bring if he became champion.

Should The Scottish Warrior knock Reigns off his perch and become the top dog, fans will want to see him take on the best in the business. He will only be happy to oblige, given he is a fighting and virtuous competitor. Given his skills in and outside the ring, all these potential feuds could be bangers.

As such, we look at five WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre should face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars, Drew McIntyre should battle if he becomes world champion: Karrion Kross

McIntyre will want to Kross this name off his list

We'll start with a name Drew McIntyre mentioned on RAW. Karrion Kross recently arrived on SmackDown and wasted little time making a statement. The statement came at the expense of McIntyre, whom he laid out in emphatic fashion two weeks ago.

The Scottish Warrior hasn't forgotten what Kross did to him and mentioned his name as one superstar he would love to fight as champion. We, for one, are excited to see the former NXT Champions lock horns. Their history will make for a great storyline and explosive match in the future.

#4. Gunther can fight one of the best in the business

Champion versus Champion, anyone?

Gunther has been on an absolute tear since his arrival on SmackDown. He is yet to be pinned or submitted, and it doesn't look like he will drop the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon. He requires some top-tier competition, and who better to face than the leading babyface on SmackDown in Drew McIntyre?

McIntyre always seeks the best competitors to fight, and Gunther fits the bill. The two superstars are big and powerful men who would hold nothing back in the ring. The Scottish Warrior putting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against The Ring General is a dream matchup we hope happens at some point moving forward.

#3. Bobby Lashley can rekindle his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior

Drew McIntyre's arrival on RAW this week raised hopes of him appearing on both shows should he become champion. This means that he could face the best superstars on both RAW and SmackDown. On the red show, no one currently has more momentum on their side than Bobby Lashley.

Like Gunther on SmackDown, Lashley has been on a roll for a couple of months. He has defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Omos, Theory, and Ciampa. This week, he knocked off AJ Styles to retain his United States Championship and establish himself as the top star on RAW.

The All Mighty deserves to fight for the world championship. Should Drew McIntyre win at Clash at the Castle, he could renew hostilities with the former world champion. The two men have history from a couple of years ago, with Lashley reigning supreme at that time. McIntyre will be keen to rectify that mistake and get a win over his rival.

#2. Cody Rhodes returns to reclaim his kingdom

The history between the two men warrants a showdown in the future

Cody Rhodes is likely to make a spectacular return to WWE at some point in the near future. Before his injury, he had declared his intentions to fight for the world championship and do his late father proud. He could resurface to see Drew McIntyre on the throne with the mantle of being the man to beat.

Rhodes and McIntyre have a bit of history together, having been tag team partners many years ago. Since then, they have become two of the biggest stars in the business, making their matchup one of the biggest contests WWE can book right now. The American Nightmare acknowledging his opponent's arduous journey to the top before declaring he will beat him will make for some great television.

The Scottish Warrior battling The Prodigal Son is also an utterly unpredictable matchup that could go either way. We are excited about the two men clashing down the road, especially if the world championship is involved.

#1. John Cena guns for No. 17

Despite crossing paths multiple times, John Cena and Drew McIntyre have never met in singles competition. It is a surprising stat that WWE should look into and give us a first-time encounter between the two men shortly.

Cena needs to win the world championship one more time to surpass Ric Flair and create a remarkable piece of history. McIntyre could be the man standing in his way when he returns to WWE looking to win No. 17. Both superstars are in some ways 'The Chosen Ones' in WWE, and the possibility of them duking it out is mouth-watering.

The Franchise Player and The Scottish Warrior will undoubtedly give the WWE Universe a great feud and match. The former's free agent status means he and McIntyre could appear on both RAW and SmackDown to promote their fight. Fans will be pleased no matter who wins, which makes it a rivalry worth visiting.

