5 WWE Superstars and their first interaction with Vince McMahon: "He was disgusted to look at me", "He's a very intimidating man"

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the most influential figures in the history of the professional wrestling business. Vince McMahon has impacted the lives of many and there are several stories about him, be it on-screen or behind the scenes.

Many WWE Superstars have always dreamed of joining WWE and have since revealed how their first interaction with Vince McMahon was. The WWE Chairman could certainly appear to be pretty intimidating, especially when you are trying to make a good first impression.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars and their first interaction with Vince McMahon. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these was your favorite.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss

One of the top-most female WWE Superstars on the current roster, Alexa Bliss' journey to the top has been amazing. While Alexa Bliss didn't win any championships during her time in NXT, she proved her worth after being called up to the main roster and soon became one of the major stars.

During an interview with Dirt Fork, Alexa Bliss revealed her first meeting with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Hilariously, their conversation was about Bliss' pink hair extensions.

"The first time I met Vince, I had my hair extensions and was painting them pink with hair dye. I'm sitting there in makeup, painting my hair extensions and Vince walks by and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. Hi.' And he was like, 'Hello' and looks at my hair and asks me what I'm doing and I said, 'I'm painting my hair extensions' and he was really funny about it and said, 'You think I need pink in my hair?' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be awesome.'"

Currently, Alexa Bliss performs on Monday Night RAW where she has formed a sinister and interesting alliance with Bray Wyatt.