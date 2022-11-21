5 WWE Superstars who could follow MJF and win their first Title in 2022

Maxwell Jacob Friedman AKA MJF became the new AEW World Champion last night at AEW Full Gear 2022. The Salt of the Earth dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new champion after interference from William Regal.

This is MJF's first title reign in AEW and there's no denying that he truly deserves it. On another note, several WWE Superstars could follow in the footsteps of the current AEW Champion to win their first title in 2022.

While several names such as Karrion Kross, Candice LeRae and Solo Sikoa look destined for a title run in 2023, a few names could have that honor before the end of the year.

On that note, let's take a look at five such names who could follow MJF and win their first WWE title in 2022.

#5. Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar has been making waves since making his main roster debut. The former NXT Champion recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the next round of the SmackDown World Cup.

While Santos will lock horns with Butch in the Semi-Finals of the tournament, he is one of the hot favorites to win the whole thing. Escobar impressed both fans and critics with his work in NXT and seems destined for a Title reign.

With the winner of the SmackDown World Cup becoming the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, we could witness a stable war between Imperium and Legado Del Fantasma. Given how Regal helped MJF win the Title, The Escobar-led stable could pull off something similar to help their leader become the new IC Champion.

#4. & #3. Butch and Ridge Holland

Butch and Ridge Holland may have lost their Undisputed Tag Team Title match to The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022, but the war between the two stables is far from over. The Brawling Brutes will join forces with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames.

On another note, The Usos recently surpassed The New Day's record to become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. However, given their ongoing war against The Brutes, plus the internal turmoil that has been crippling the faction, it may not be long before The Usos drop the Titles.

The creative team could have their internal conflict lead to The Usos dropping the Tag Team Championships to Holland and Butch. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for the seemingly impending implosion of the faction.

#2. Shotzi

Shotzi became the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks ago on SmackDown. She will now face Ronda Rousey for the Title at Survivor Series.

While the odds are stacked against her, the plausibility of Shotzi doing the unthinkable by defeating The Baddest Woman on the Planet can't be ruled out. Shotzi could follow in the footsteps of MJF to win her first major Championship, surprising the entire Wrestling Community.

The creative team could have the likes of Charlotte Flair or Raquel Rodriguez help Shotzi prevail over Rousey on November 26.

#1. Mustafa Ali pulls a MJF

Mustafa Ali is currently involved in a multi-man feud for Seth Rollins' United States Championship on RAW. While The Visionary has managed to get the better of the former on several occasions in this feud, Ali may have the last laugh.

Truth be told, the former Retribution leader has been one of the most underrated Superstars on the WWE roster. However, with Triple H seemingly showing faith in Ali, a Title reign may not be too far off.

Following a series of heartbreaks, Ali could finally have his redemption by pulling an 'MJF' to win his first Title. The high-flyer could beat the odds and prevail over Rollins to become the new US Champion before the end of 2022.

Should Mustafa Ali win the United States Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

