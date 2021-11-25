5 WWE Superstars who were more successful after their in-ring retirement

WWE has a dedicated fanbase around the world, being watched in the remotest of nations. Any superstar with impressive performances inside the ring becomes a talking point across the globe., like John Cena and The Undertaker.

However, many WWE Superstars have found greater success since leaving the industry. Since their in-ring retirement, they have moved on to other ventures, leading prosperous lives away from professional wrestling.

Another class of WWE Superstars, who were popular in-ring workers, found greater success after their retirement as managers, commentators, and other non-wrestling roles, becoming legends of the industry.

Here is a list of 5 former WWE Superstars who have found more success since their in-ring retirement.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano

Albano was a decent performer, but his wrestling career didn't make him a legend. It was his post-retirement career as a manager that immortalized him in WWE history.

As a manager, Albano was known for his unconventional looks and gift of the gab. He gained mainstream prominence, appeared on talk shows, and was instrumental in creating the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection that changed the industry's landscape. Albano's association with Cyndi Lauper kickstarted the connection.

Albano went on to have songs to his name and voiced Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show."

Edited by Angana Roy