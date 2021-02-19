5 WWE Superstars who founded charities

WWE Superstars are some of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Following in the footsteps of Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and John Cena, several current Superstars have become household names around the world.

WWE is often known to do beneficial work for charities. They also give back to the community whenever the need arises. There are a few current and former WWE Superstars who have founded their own charities as well. John Cena, Titus O’Neil, and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson are some of the men widely known for their charitable work.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who founded charities to help the community.

#5 & #4 Triple H and Stephanie McMahon founded a cancer charity

Can one bracelet cure cancer? Maybe..if all we join the fight, we can do it together. @ConnorsCure #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/L0OAJZBqcY — Triple H (@TripleH) December 3, 2014

Many fans still remember Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, the child who wanted to meet WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan. Connor suffered from cancer of the spine and brain since he was three years old. WWE ensured that Connor would meet his hero a couple of times before he passed away when he was just eight years old.

Following his death, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon created Connor's Cure cancer fund in honor of the brave child. The non-profit charity is looking to work on pediatric cancer research. Triple H and Stephanie personally funded the charity through the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

WWE added the following to the press release while announcing the establishment of the charity:

“Through the love of his family and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, Connor persevered over his affliction. His fighting spirit made him a local celebrity in Pittsburgh, including getting Superstar treatment from both the Pittsburgh Pirates and WWE. Although Connor lost his battle to cancer, his message of light and love continue to thrive.”

WWE has done well to partner with the Make A Wish Foundation and several other charities to highlight the importance of donations for those who need it most. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have done well to honor Connor, and the charity will help children suffering from cancer.

#3 WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is looking to raise funds for Syrians

Today is a special day. Happy to launch #SamiForSyria!



Let's set up a mobile clinic in Syria!



Info/to donate:https://t.co/ZTUykt1Mrk pic.twitter.com/qzhly7E418 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2017

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE for some time now. After making it big in WWE NXT, Zayn has been a good mid-card Superstar on both RAW and SmackDown.

Zayn has done well to use his influence and spread awareness about his native country, Syria. While Zayn is from Canada, his family and ancestors belong to Syria, a war-torn country.

Zayn set up the Sami for Syria charity to help provide those needing medical attention in the country.

“It’s obviously a subject that’s very personal to me, being Syrian. I’m a Canadian-born Syrian, my parents are from Syria, my family lives in Syria—a lot of them have been displaced. I visited the country when I was younger. For the longest time, I wanted to figure out a way to help.”

“There will be a general practitioner, a doctor who is able to disperse various medications, a nurse, a midwife, psycho-social care for people dealing with the mental health issues that I don’t think a lot of people think about.”

Several WWE Superstars, such as Finn Balor and Kevin Owens, have helped Sami to spread awareness regarding the charity and raise some funds. Hopefully, Sami will be able to grow his charity in the coming years.