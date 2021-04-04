5 WWE Superstars who have funny nicknames in real life

Despite having catchy and powerful nicknames in the ring, many WWE Superstars have funny ones away from wrestling.

Nicknames are essential in WWE. Almost every WWE Superstar has one or two, and sometimes even more. They contribute to creating the stars' in-ring personas and become something that identifies each character.

The Deadman in WWE means one thing only, The Undertaker. The same goes with Shawn Michaels and his nickname The Heartbreak Kid, for example. However, just like they have wrestling nicknames, many WWE Superstars have other real-life ones among their colleagues and families.

To her family, Alexa Bliss is not The Goddess, but just "Lexi." Natalya, too, is just "Nattie" to her family and friends. Nonetheless, other superstars were not as fortunate.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have funny nicknames in real life.

#5 WWE SmackDown's Seth Rollins - The Drama King

Seth Rollins' mother calls him "The Drama King"

Before he became The Architect, The Monday Night Messiah, or SmackDown's Savior, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had a funny nickname at home. To his mother, Holly Franklin, Rollins was just The Drama King.

She told the story of how the former WWE Champion earned his nickname at home on her son's episode of My Son is a WWE Superstar.

"Talking about Seth Rollins as a child. An animated individual. I used to call him The Drama King. He was always the one to push the envelope."

Franklin gave an example from Rollins' childhood:

"We used to have a pool in our backyard. He would leave his shorts out there by the pool, he would dry off with the towel, then walk into the house subsequently naked. We live at the bottom of a hill, people can see you!"

Rollins explained the reason behind that incident in the same episode.

"Well, we had a big fence, it made sense to me anyway."

The WWE Superstar's mother stated that she learned something from that.

"I kind of learned from that whole issue with him that everything is very logical."

From being The Drama King at home, Rollins became The Kingslayer in WWE. He is now a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former United States Champion. He is also a six-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

The SmackDown Savior will face Cesaro on the first night of WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

