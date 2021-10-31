5 WWE superstars who had a gimmick change in 2021

2021 has been a very newsworthy year for WWE. The company hosted a two-night WrestleMania. They finally left the ThunderDome late in the summer to go back on the road. All under under the stewardship of WWE President Nick Khan.

On-screen, it is business as usual on RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Superstars are putting it all on the line to entertain fans all around the world. Many characters have remained, but some have been altered this year.

Let's take a look at five superstars who have had a gimmick change in 2021, in no particular order.

#5. King Corbin became Happy Corbin in WWE

The Mayor of Jackpot City is currently loving life on SmackDown right now. Alongside his buddy Madcap Moss, they laugh their way through each episode and enjoy themselves doing so. If there's anyone that knows how to get under the skin of the WWE Universe, then it is Corbin.

Earlier this year, Corbin was the reigning king after winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2019. Sadly, as the summer approached, Corbin lost his status as king to Shinsuke Nakamura in a match on SmackDown. It left many wondering where the former Lone Wolf was heading next.

On July 16, he appeared on the blue brand with dirty clothes and looked disheveled. It was revealed that when he lost his crown, he lost everything. His home, his investments, his savings and even his wife and children walked out on him. He had hit rock bottom.

Baron Corbin began begging on SmackDown each week, in the worst way possible. He even stole Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase at one point! Things looked like they weren't going to get better, that's until WWE rolled into Las Vegas for SummerSlam.

The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner hit the jackpot and became rich whilst gambling in Sin City. He proclaimed himself filthy rich and wanted to be called Happy Corbin moving forward. He appears in brand new designer clothing, makes his entrance with dance music and champagne awaiting his arrival in the ring.

It was a complete turnout for Kansas City's own, who at one point looked like he would never eat his favorite Wagyu beef ever again. Now, Corbin is reaping the rewards of his success, although he is still an arch-nemesis of the WWE Universe who continues to boo him at every show.

