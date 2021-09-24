5 WWE superstars who should not go to AEW

It goes without saying that AEW is taking the wrestling world by storm at the moment. The arrival of former main-event WWE superstars such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson has caught the eye of many fans around the world, and made new AEW fans.

Fans now have a major alternative to WWE, and many wrestlers are finding their way there to perform. There have been other former WWE talent that have joined the ranks at AEW. Malakai Black, Miro, Christian Cage, Paul Wight and Andrade, are all re-born with Tony Khan's AEW.

That being said, here are five WWE superstars who should not be joining the ranks at AEW.

#5 Becky Lynch should not go to AEW

The Man has been coming around in WWE since making her in-ring debut in NXT back in June 2014. Becky Lynch has become one of WWE's biggest assets and is now primed to be one of WWE's greatest stars for years to come. She is currently a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion and one-time RAW Women's Champion.

The Irish native is universally loved by the WWE Universe, even when she tries to get on the wrong side of them. She adds a whole different dynamic to WWE television with her confident and outspoken nature. Becky is just on another level compared to the rest of the women's roster, and to the women's roster at AEW.

Following a hiatus due to pregnancy throughout 2020, Becky made her triumphant return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2021. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to capture her fourth SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Man spoke with the New York Daily News to discuss her return:

"I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing. You’ve been strategizing because you haven’t been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard. And now suddenly I’m the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don’t really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven’t changed. I just got smarter," Becky Lynch said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

For Big Time Becks, as she calls herself, a move to AEW would be intriguing, but her home, rightly so, is with WWE. The company has put their utmost trust in her, even granting her the honor of being in the main event of WrestleMania in 2019. It was the first-time a women's match had ever main-evented WWE's show of shows.

Becky spoke with Sun Sport about a conversation she had with Vince following her WrestleMania match in 2019, where she became Becky 2 Belts:

"We had a moment after WrestleMania where I said to him, 'I think I’m ‘The Man’ now, wouldn’t you say Vince? And he said, ‘Yep,’ and that was it. I think he used to call himself ‘The Man’, and I said, ‘No, I’m ‘The Man." Becky Lynch said (h/t Sun Sport)

WWE continues to push her as the superstar that she is, and she has cemented her position on the roster, with no sign of that changing. Her home is with Vince McMahon's company, with whom she has a tremendous relationship with.

It would take some time, no doubt, for her to build that same relationship in AEW. She's in a solid position with WWE now, so there's no reason to even consider a switch.

