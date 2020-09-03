5 WWE Superstars who helped their colleagues get in shape

WWE Superstars are known to be some of the fittest individuals in sports entertainment. Wrestling in the ring seven days a week requires an individual to be physically as well as mentally fit.

We’ve seen several WWE Superstars go through incredible physical transformations over the years. Many have benefitted from the change as it has helped them gain new fans, begin new gimmicks, and get to the top of the company.

Men and women like Jinder Mahal, Mickie James, and Drew McIntyre are a few of the top WWE Superstars who benefited from getting in shape and proved to the higher-ups and the WWE Universe that they truly mean business.

On the other hand, several WWE Superstars have also inspired the men and women behind the scenes to undergo a physical transformation and make their lives healthier and better. Superstars are constantly helping each other get better in the ring and behind the scenes, and this has helped the company grow as a whole.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who helped their colleagues in getting physically transformed.

#5 Vince McMahon teased former WWE Champion Sheamus to get shredded

Sheamus is known to be one of the hardest workers in WWE and has been considered as one of the fittest guys in the company when he is at the top of his game. The Celtic Warrior takes fitness so seriously that he’s created his own ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ YouTube channel that now has over 650,000 subscribers.

Since Sheamus teaches us all a little about what it means to be fit every single day, it’ll come as a surprise to many that he was influenced by someone else in the company to lose some weight and get even more shredded!

Advertisement

Vince McMahon was the man who teased Sheamus enough to get him on the road to getting even fitter, something that has helped him in his current run with the company.

During his appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness in mid-2019, Sheamus explained that he had previously thought that being bulky (like he was previously) would be the best bet for his career.

"At one stage, I was kind of thinking, “Man, I should bulk up!” Like, I was seeing a lot of guys in there and “How do I get back?” At one time, I was pretty much one of the biggest guys in there, like, not “I’m a giant”-wise, but I was, like, size-wise, bulk-wise, and I was like, “Yeah, I should bulk up again.” And I kind of bulked up. I was seeing, like, Brock [Lesnar] and Braun [Strowman] and all these lads, and I’m thinking, it just got to a point where I didn’t look good, mate. Just like I put on a lot of weight, but I was carrying a lot of body fat and I just kind of lost control of where I was at.

"It also started because I came back from holidays in Ireland and me and Cesaro were walking by Vince and Vince goes, “Hey Sheamus!” I said, “Yeah?” He goes, “Enjoyed the holidays, huh?” and he was looking at me in the gut and I was like, “Okay, that’s it. That’s it. I need to do something about it.” But that was the change in gear and Cesaro will tell you as well. Cesaro knew right away when that comment was made. I just put too much weight on, man."

"I feel so much better. Like, it’s all a myth where you think bigger is better, but it’s not, especially when we’re in the ring. The leaner we are, the bigger you look and the better you look and that [has] definitely been evidenced in the last few months I was in the ring.

While The Celtic Warrior may have believed that putting on those extra pounds would help him come across as a more intimidating WWE Superstar, he realized that losing the extra weight was what was needed to get ahead.

Had it not been for Vince, we may have never seen this new and improved side of Sheamus on WWE SmackDown.