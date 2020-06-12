5 WWE Superstars who were heroes outside of the ring

Many WWE stars have earned the right to be called heroes

There are a number of WWE stars who have accomplished heroics outside of WWE

WWE has had many real-life heroes on its roster

WWE Superstars are seen as heroes to the younger generation of the WWE Universe, they are the larger than life stars who light up WWE screens on a regular basis. When signing with the biggest wrestling company in the world, wrestlers are aware that they are role models and that everything they do both inside and outside of the ring will be put under a microscope.

WWE stars are heroes to many fans around the world, but a select few have also proved that they are also heroes outside of the ring. From saving lives to fighting criminals, the WWE roster has proven many times in the past that they can be larger than life off-screen as well.

#5. Bray Wyatt and JTG

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in WWE currently, but whilst the former WWE Champion lights up screens as both The Fiend and Firefly Fun House Bray, it appears that he also has a third persona off-screen.

This persona was revealed by JTG in his book "Damn! Why Did I Write This Book Too: How to Play The Game" that he, Alex Riley, and Bray Wyatt were traveling to a WWE show when another car almost collided with them.

The three men decided to chase down the driver but in doing so his car flipped over and started to smoke. The three men jumped into action and were able to get the people out of the car and call 911 to get them the appropriate medical assistance.

The former Champion also told the two men not to reveal the story to anyone else because he didn't want any of the media attention that came with it. JTG seemingly kept his secret for a number of years before revealing it in his book back in 2016.

