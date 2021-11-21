5 WWE superstars who should have been included on the men's Survivor Series teams

Finally, after a couple of weeks of uncertainty, the men's RAW and SmackDown Survivor Series teams are now in place.

Following the November 19 episode of SmackDown, just two days before the big pay-per-view, Sheamus fought and earned the final spot on Team SmackDown to cement the match-up.

Initially, WWE had announced the teams over social media, which led many to think the company really wasn't that bothered about this year's event. Over the past few weeks, we've seen numerous changes to the competitors included. Surprisingly, some of the bigger names on the WWE roster didn't make the cut.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who should have been included on the men's Survivor Series teams.

#5 Rey Mysterio should have been included on Team RAW for Survivor Series

When WWE announced the men's teams for the Survivor Series, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio were named on Team RAW. Even though the duo had just moved over from SmackDown, it made somewhat sense to have the father-son duo make a name for themselves on the red brand.

Instead, the company went in a different direction.

First, the day after the teams were announced on RAW, Dominik lost his spot on the big show. WWE official Adam Pearce pitted Dominik against the returning Bobby Lashley to earn himself a place on the team. Of course, Dom lost, which resulted in him being removed.

Second, Rey Mysterio was removed from the team the following week, once again at the hands of Bobby Lashley. The former World Heavyweight Champion was injured by The Almighty One, and Pearce chose to replace the master of the 619 with up-and-comer, selfie taker Austin Theory.

Sadly, it seemed like a completely missed opportunity not only to have a legendary competitor perform in the match, but also to further his storyline with his son. At some stage down the line, it appears we will get Rey vs. Dominik. It is just a matter of time.

The seeds could have certainly been planted even more at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, with Dominik finally turning on his father Rey. Unfortunately, we will just have to wait a little longer, but in front of a hot crowd in the Barclays Center, it certainly could have been the right moment to pull the trigger.

