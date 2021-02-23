5 WWE Superstars who had issues with part-time wrestlers

One of the biggest criticisms WWE gets on a regular basis is that the company keeps bringing back wrestlers from the past for short-term appearances. WWE has been calling back former Champions and legends for a long time now, especially for events like WrestleMania.

Around two decades ago, Superstars like Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and Goldberg did incredibly well in their careers, to the point that they still have major fan followings to this day. Years after the prime of their careers, WWE began calling these legends back for marquee matches, to the disappointment of Superstars who were working hard on a weekly basis in order to grab the brass ring.

In the following slideshow, we will focus on five WWE Superstars who had issues with part-time wrestlers, and spoke openly about the same.

#5 Roman Reigns doesn't mince his words while slamming Brock Lesnar for being a WWE part-timer

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Mere days before WWE WrestleMania 34, Roman Reigns talked with The New York Post, and opened up on the part-timer problem that he had serious issues with. The Big Dog made it clear that regular Superstars would never reach their true potential if WWE kept giving part-timers opportunities, one after the other.

"Some people need to hear this stuff because this has kind of been a thing. Brock's not the only part-time guy. But there are a lot of full-time guys that are never gonna, as a collective, reach our potentials if we are dominated in this portion of the year by part-time guys."

Roman Reigns kept taking shots at Brock Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania 34, and had a strong showing against The Beast at The Show of Shows. Reigns endured a string of F5s from Lesnar, but eventually tasted defeat at the hands of the Universal Champion. It would take Reigns several more months to capture the belt. He defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 to finally win the Universal title. Three years later, Roman Reigns is still grinding and is the biggest heel on the WWE roster at the moment.