5 WWE Superstars John Cena has put over

Roman Reigns and John Cena

The spring of 2002 saw John Cena being promoted to WWE's main roster after a brief stint in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Three years later, he had become possibly the hottest Superstar in WWE and won the WWE title for the first time in his career when he defeated JBL at WrestleMania 21.

Following his victory at The Show of Shows, John Cena began getting pushed to the moon, and he put down some of the biggest names in the company, including Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Edge, and Triple H.

He became a 16-time World Champion over the next 12 years or so, and became a polarizing figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe. Many accused John Cena of always looking out for himself and not pushing someone else.

The truth is far from that, though. In this slideshow, we'll look at five WWE Superstars John Cena has put over, after he became a big name in the company.

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

By the time 2017 came around, Roman Reigns had become possibly the biggest Superstar in the promotion. He had become one of only two Superstars who could say that they had beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Soon after SummerSlam 2017, where John Cena defeated Baron Corbin, he got into a feud with The Big Dog, in what many dubbed as a dream rivalry between two big names of their respective eras.

The duo cut scathing promos on each other, leading up to their match at No Mercy 2017. Reigns made it clear that John Cena was old news, while the latter hit back hard by stating that he had to come back because Roman couldn't do his job. The eventual match saw Reigns defeating Cena, who proceeded to endorse Reigns following the match, in a "passing of the torch" moment.