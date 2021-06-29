5 WWE Superstars John Cena needs to put over before he retires

John Cena's WWE return may be imminent, especially after he mentioned his plans on coming back in a recent interview. The 16-time world champion will likely be there to welcome the fans back to arenas on the road to SummerSlam.

But how long will his next run last? Will he remain in WWE beyond The Biggest Party of the Summer?

Whether or not he does, Cena is likely to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 as well. If he is to stick around for multiple months at a time, there is a lot he can do to help the stars of today.

We have seen countless instances in the recent past, where John Cena has helped in strengthening a new star. The likes of AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt were given boosts opposite the WWE legend, even if the company failed to sustain momentum in the latter's case.

Nevertheless, Cena may deliver similar boosts to a couple of current names and turn them into main-event stars, if they weren't already so. While all of them might not happen, at least a few of them should. It could lead to an interesting final few matches for the Cenation Leader.

Here are five WWE Superstars John Cena should put over when he returns, either in his upcoming run or down the line.

#5 Roman Reigns might beat John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Cena belittling Roman Reigns in this promo battle. 😬



I'm hoping the rumors are true and we see these 2 go at it at #SummerSlam..🔥 pic.twitter.com/baLGEkgxXR — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) June 9, 2021

The first and most obvious name on this list is Roman Reigns. The current Universal Champion might defend his belt against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. It would be a huge main event, worthy of headlining such a massive event.

And while The Head of the Table has beaten Cena before, it was not as convincing as it would be now. Their match at No Mercy 2017 was decent, but it was hard to get behind Reigns as a babyface at the time. Also, the 16-time world champion completely decimated him on the mic multiple times on RAW.

This time, though, we would see a much more mature Tribal Chief opposite John Cena. He can hang with the Hollywood star on the mic now and there is no way he would lose a promo battle, especially with Paul Heyman by his side.

The match at SummerSlam would be much bigger, and likely better, than the one from four years ago. Roman Reigns is already a made man in WWE, but a victory over John Cena would further his case as one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das