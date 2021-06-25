5 WWE Superstars John Cena has unbelievably never faced in singles action

John Cena is one of the biggest names to ever set foot inside a WWE ring after working as the face of the company for the majority of their PG era, after making his debut in October 2000.

Since then, John Cena has wrestled against countless WWE Superstars with memorable rivalries against Randy Orton, Wade Barrett and the Nexus, Sheamus, The Miz, The Rock and, of course, CM Punk.

But incredibly, there are a handful of current WWE Superstars who The Doctor Of Thuganomics has never wrestled against one-on-one inside a WWE ring, some of which are truly unbelievable when you consider the amount of time they've been in the WWE alongside John Cena.

Here are five names that John Cena has unbelievably never faced in singles action.

#5. John Cena and Kofi Kingston have never gone one-on-one in WWE

John Cena getting kicked by Kofi Kingston during a Triple Threat match

This one is truly extraordinary given the number of years that both John Cena and Kofi Kingston were active in WWE together. But when you really think about it, Kofi Kingston and John Cena had been on entirely different levels until the rise of Kingston during KofiMania in 2019.

With that being said, Cena and Kofi have crossed paths in WWE several times, just never in singles action against each other. They've tagged together in many six and twelve man tag team matches and they've both been in the same battle royales but that's mostly it.

On RAW on January 11, 2010 from Minneapolis, Randy Orton def. John Cena & Kofi Kingston to become #1 Contender for WWE Championship pic.twitter.com/di1231DiZF — Today In WWE History (@TodayInWWEHist1) January 12, 2018

The closest the two have gotten to having a contest against each other is during a Triple Threat match on the January 11th 2010 episode of Monday Night RAW which also involved Randy Orton.

There's still a chance that Kofi Kingston and John Cena could have a singles match against each other eventually, but I don't see it happening as the two seem destined to be on different paths going forward.

