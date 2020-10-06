5 WWE Superstars who left the company on good terms

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and has been for a very long time.

It is the primary source of wrestling content across the globe, reaching millions of people daily. The exposure of WWE and the wrestlers excites and inspires future generations of Superstars.

The fame, the fortune, the bright lights, and the big stage makes WWE the number one and dream destination for many aspiring wrestlers. However, getting into WWE is only half the battle. There are many challenges to face and obstacles to overcome thought the career of a WWE Superstar.

When a contract and business relationship comes to an end, it is only natural that one side may feel slighted by the other.

In a business full of over-the-top and larger-than-life characters and egos that would make the Louis the Fourteenth blush, not every wrestler gets the “fairytale” ending.

Many former WWE Superstars have left on bad terms, so it is somewhat of a rarity when performers get to retire how and when they want to and leave the company on good terms.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who left the company on good terms.

#5 Kairi Sane left WWE on good terms

Kairi Sane as the Pirate Princess

Kairi Sane is the most recent WWE Superstar to leave the company on good terms. Sane left WWE in July after spending three years on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

Kairi Sane joined WWE in 2017 with much fanfare and quickly became a fan favorite. She made her first WWE appearance at the first Mae Young Classic and went on to win the tournament, defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals.

During her time in WWE, Sane won the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Asuka as the Kabuki Warriors.

It was her relationship with Asuka that defined much of Sane’s main roster tenure, and it was angle involving Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks that would be her last.

Kaire made her last appearances at the July 20, RAW tapings. She would defeat Bayley in her final match for the company. However, the last time we saw her on WWE programming, she was beaten backstage by Bayley that would cost Asuka the RAW Women’s Championship.

Rumors were going back to 2019 that Sane would be leaving WWE once her contract expired. Kairi returned to Japan in February earlier this year to get married, and the writing was on the wall.

Sane recently posted a tweet to update everyone about her new role with WWE.

Greeting from Japan!!

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here.

I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.💪🏻 https://t.co/hpUd6I21Vh — KAIRI SANE カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) October 2, 2020

The original message in Japanese translates to;

This is Kairi Sane from WWE. I will report on future activities. In addition to continuing to belong as a player, I have been given the role of a new WWE promotion supporter in Japan, and will resume activities based in Japan. Thank you for your continued support.

It is great to see Kairi Sane representing WWE in Japan.