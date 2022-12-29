5 WWE Superstars who could legitimately take the title off Gunther before WrestleMania 39

Gunther made his WWE main roster debut on the April 4th episode of SmackDown. After sparking a feud with then-Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, he took the title off the latter on the June 10th edition.

The Ring General has since managed to outlast any opposition that came his way. He even reformed Imperium as a whole in Cardiff, Wales in September.

Let's be honest. After rumors circulated online of a mouthwatering bout between Brock Lesnar and the Intercontinental Champion at the Show of Shows next year, we all genuinely want to see it take place, yes?

But the Beast is most likely not going to contend for the mid-card title. If WWE is to move ahead with the heavily rumored bout, the company needs to take the title off Gunther.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could legitimately dethrone The Ring General prior to the biggest show of the year at SoFi Stadium in April 2023.

#5. There are plenty among the WWE Universe who would root for the Irishman

What a breakout year it has been for the Intercontinental Champion. And how about those banger after bangers from Sheamy?!



Sheamus and Gunther tore the house down at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. They faced each other in another banger on SmackDown before putting their remarkable feud to rest at Extreme Rules. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

There is definitely a large chunk of fans, much like this writer, who would have found it fitting to have The Celtic Warrior dethrone The Ring General towards the end of their heated rivalry.

If the company has to take the title off Gunther en route to WrestleMania, then Sheamus is the guy to represent the workhorse title of the blue brand at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Braun Strowman ends Gunther's undefeated streak

Braun Strowman, after returning to the Stamford-based company in the second half of 2022, defeated Omos at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Despite losing the World Cup Tournament match to Ricochet, who advanced to the finals and subsequently faced Gunther on the December 16 episode of SmackDown, Strowman has always been the uncrowned #1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The Monster Among Men is a former Universal Champion and a legitimate challenger to The Ring General, albeit not the most exciting option. Right?

#3. Solo Sikoa brings another belt to The Bloodline en route to Hollywood

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to assist his cousin at the Castle

Solo Sikoa is one of the most promising young talents in WWE today. After assisting Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, he won the NXT North American Championship on the September 13 episode of NXT, which was the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Show.

He was forced to vacate the title on September 20.

If WWE opts for this fresh narrative, it strengthens The Bloodline heading into the Show of Shows, which will compensate for some major losses inevitably bound to happen at the event. Sikoa can believably beat The Ring General. It does not even have to be sans interference.

#2. Rey Mysterio steals gold heading into the biggest show of the year

Rey Mysterio only recently fell to The Ring General in a championship bout. Both wrestlers displayed great chemistry. The Master of the 619 is a former Intercontinental Champion himself and seems to be heading into Mania next year on a collision course with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The former also has a target on his back courtesy of Karrion Kross.

This will put the elder Mysterio in a convulted predicament for sure, but it could still work based on how WWE handles it. If he wraps up his feud with The Herald of Doomsday, beats the Ring General and steals the gold, he could walk into Hollywood as a champion, possibly for the last time.

At the Show of Shows, he could even put his son over, giving Judgment Day something valuable from a storyline standpoint post-Mania.

#1. Drew McIntyre is the game changer heading into Mania as the fresh Intercontinental Champion

It was rumored Drew McIntyre would face Gunther at WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre is in a bit of a pickle as the year draws to a close. Coming up short time and time again opposite Roman Reigns, the Scottish Warrior needs a game changer heading into the new year.

We all know he is one of the best on the current roster, having had an edge-of-the-seat World Championship match in the main event of Clash at the Castle.

What better option is there in the current scenario than to have the former WWE Champion defeat Gunther and walk into Mania as champ? He is a believable challenger and is debatably the best option from the current lot on the blue brand to take the title off the champion before WrestleMania 39.

